The Best Deals on Cookware, Kitchen Appliances, and More During Wayfair’s Way Day Sale 2022
Brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Le Creuset, and Breville are deeply discounted.
For those hunting deals for cooking and kitchen items, there’s no better time than the present: Way Day 2022 is here! Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is overflowing with discounts on all manner of high-ticket items, from Vitamix blenders and Le Creuset Dutch ovens to wine fridges, chest freezers, cookware sets, and more. There are thousands of products available, many of which rarely go on sale.
It’s happening now through Friday, April 29 at 3 a.m. EST. We’ve picked some of the best cooking tools and appliances to help you navigate this overwhelming sale event. But, act fast: We can’t guarantee what will sell out along the way.
The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals at Wayfair
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
- Vitamix Ascent A2300 Blender for $449.94 (Save $50)
- Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender for $289.95 (Save $160)
- Breville Bambino Coffee & Espresso Maker for $299.95 (Save $150)
- KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $299.95 (Save $150)
- Waring Hand Immersion Blender for $245 (Save $255)
- Whynter 2.1 Cubic Feet cu. ft. Upright Freezer with Adjustable Temperature Controls for $274.65 (Save $124)
- GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer for $84.99 (save $113)
The Best Cookware Deals at Wayfair
- Staub Ceramic 2-piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set for $49.95 (Save $79)
- All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Saute Pan with Lid for $199.99 (Save $133)
- Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Sauteuse Round Oven with Lid $239.95 (Save $60)
- Viking 3-Ply 11 Piece Cookware Set for $399 (Save $1,000)
- Cuisinart 9 Piece Copper Cookware Set for $339.95 (Save $330)