For those hunting deals for cooking and kitchen items, there’s no better time than the present: Way Day 2022 is here! Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is overflowing with discounts on all manner of high-ticket items, from Vitamix blenders and Le Creuset Dutch ovens to wine fridges, chest freezers, cookware sets, and more. There are thousands of products available, many of which rarely go on sale.

It’s happening now through Friday, April 29 at 3 a.m. EST. We’ve picked some of the best cooking tools and appliances to help you navigate this overwhelming sale event. But, act fast: We can’t guarantee what will sell out along the way.

The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals at Wayfair

The Best Cookware Deals at Wayfair

The Best Knife and Knife Set Deals at Wayfair