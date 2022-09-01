Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to soak up the last bits of summer, but between your swim sessions and patio grilling, you should also click “add to cart” on some of those kitchen essentials you’ve been eyeing for a while. Now through Tuesday, there are major sales afoot on all things kitchen, from individual brands and larger retailers alike. Here are the deals our editors will be shopping this weekend. Keep reading for the best kitchen sales for Labor Day 2022 (and our top picks from each).

Amazon

The quintessential Dutch oven from an iconic French brand—scoop up this enameled cast iron beauty for all of your fall soups, stews, and braises. Bonus: the orange-red color is ideal for autumn.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer —23% off

Now’s the time to hop on the air fryer band wagon (if you haven’t already). This 4-quart model is ideal for making apple chips, tailgate wings, and other fall favorites. Or try this extra-large convection oven combo model from Chefman if you’re looking for more cooking space.

Braun MQ5064 Spiralizer Multiquick—25% off

This motorized spiralizer is a third faster than typical models. And you don’t have to limit yourself to just zucchini noodles here: shave carrots for salads and blend fruit for smoothies in a flash. YOu can chop and puree, too.

BBQ Guys

BBQGuys Signature Gas Fire Pits —20% off

This elegant range of fire pits are perfect for cozying up to this fall with a cup of cocoa or a basket of marshmallows ready to be smushed between graham crackers. We love the natural stone-like colors and simple shapes suitable for every backyard.

Labor Day is the perfect time to upgrade your grilling set before next summer. This one is a great option, equipped with features like separate heat zones and triangular grill grates that promote a better sear.

The extra-thick ceramic of this grill helps retain both heat and moisture, while the cast aluminum exterior is rust-proof, even if left outside in the winter snow as it wait for next summer.

Best Buy

Nespresso Vertuo Plus—25% off

This is one of our favorite “pod-operated” coffee makers. It makes five different cup sizes and can brew both coffee and espresso with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes with a lovely range of capsules, so you can try different flavors to find your favorite.

Refresh your everyday cookware in one fell swoop with this complete 14-piece set. It’s nonstick, durable, and dishwasher safe, with special touches like no-drip edges and class lids.

THis indoor grill is ideal for when the cooler weather comes around. Plus, you can roast, bake, and dehydrate in it too, so it’s sure to become a real kitchen workhorse this fall.

Lowes

Run, don’t walk: this best-selling French door style refrigerator is ⅔ of the original price! It’s outfitted with all the essentials like an ice maker, fingerprint-resistant finish, and powerful interior LED lighting, all encapsulated in a sleek and modern silhouette.

Tailgate season will soon be upon us and this pellet grill will come in handy for all of your low and slow cooking needs. We love the large hopper and technie Bluetooth capabilities so you can monitor your meat while enjoying the game.

Solo Stove

Take your campfire anywhere with this sleek portable fire pit. It’s smokeless and comes in its own carrying case—ideal for all of you fall camping adventures or for those with smaller yards who can’t fit a full-sized pit.

This propane fueled pizza oven is a breeze to use, thanks to its larger opening, so there’s not much poking and prodding with the pizza paddle to situate your pizza properly.

Our Place

Always Pan and Perfect Pot Duo—25% off

The internet famous Always Pan and its helpful sibling, the Perfect Pot, are better together. So scoop up this bundle come labor day. Boil, sautee, steam, and more with just this convenient duo. Bonus: we adore the stunning color range these come in, especially the two hues designed by Selena Gomez.

If you’re not quite ready to commit you can buy the pan and the pot both individually (and at a great discount) or try out the mini versions of each.

Sur La Table

Illy Electric Milk Frother—save about 20%

So you love a good halo of milk foam on your coffee but you already have a basic espresso machine you love. Or maybe you’re not ready to give up the countertop real estate for a full-sized machine. THat’s where this adorable milk frother comes in. Designed in Italy, this baby is fully automatic and a cinch to use.

This pasta maker does most of the work for you: just measure you ingredients, add them to the machine and watch as it pushes out beautifully shaped penne, fettucini, and even fluted-edge lasagna noodles.

The most beautiful set of baking dishes. Staub’s enameled cast iron is known for not only being attractive, but impeccably durable and great with heat retention (which means crispy-edged casseroles with soft-cooked centers). We love how this set of three perfectly nests for easy storage, too.

Target

This handy set or a paring, chef’s, and serrated knife will make quick work of nearly anything you might want to slice or dice. Made from single pieces of stainless steel (so there’s no snapping between the blade and handle), these are sure to be in your everyday kitchen tool rotation.

Your Thanksgiving pies will never look better. Staub’s enameled cast iron will help create a crispy crust and the built-in handles make for easy transport from oven to table (with mitts on of course). Plus, the fluted edges are the perfect shape.

This darling cake stand is ideal for your fall holiday desserts. It’s hand pained and features a whimsical floral design. PLus, it’s crafted from durable stoneware. We really just can’t get over how beautiful it is.

Thermoworks

This thermometer gives you an accurate temperature reading in one second or less, giving you a few minutes back to your cooking schedule. It’s durable, easy to use, available in myriad bright colors, and has a 5-year warranty. It’s truly a perfect meat thermometer if we ever saw one.

This thermometer is ideal for the BBQ aficionado in your life: It has two probe channels (one for the meat itself and one to monitor your pit) as well as a receiver for you to track temperature changes from your phone.

