If you, like us, are looking for a good excuse to buy some new kitchenware before the holidays set in, then we’re happy to tell you that Made In is releasing a collection with legendary chef and baker Nancy Silverton. The two have collabed before to bring us a beautiful bakeware set and a bread knife, but as of today, we’re finally able to buy them all together in one set. Is it too soon to call this an early Christmas present for ourselves?

Wait, who is Nancy Silverton?

Nancy Silverton is a chef and baker, widely known for her breads. She rose to fame through her now-defunct restaurant Campanile and bakery La Brea Bakery, which she sold in 2001. Now, she is co-owner of the Mozza Restaurant Group, which includes Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza. She also won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2014 and owns a line of premium gelatos called Nancy’s Fancy.

What’s included in this collection?

There are four pieces in this collection: a square 8×8 baking dish, a rectangular 9×13 baking dish, an oval 10×6.6 gratin dish, and a bread knife. The three playfully designed French porcelain baking dishes were released in collaboration with Silverton last fall and were met with high praise from buyers, earning it a five-star review on Made In’s site. This fall, the collection includes the same beloved bakeware, but now with a custom bread knife Silverton designed with Made In back in 2020.

The bread knife is 14 inches in length with a 9-inch blade and 24 serrated points, making it ideal for slicing even soft breads. It also has a micarta handle that comes in a bone color. When it was first released, it was limited edition and sold out almost instantly. This is the first time since then that Made In has restocked the knife, as the brand does not usually restock limited edition knives. So get it while you can!

Where can I purchase this collection?

This collection is available in full starting on September 20 on Made In’s website. The whole collection will run you $379 and is limited edition. You can also buy just the bakeware set here or just the bread knife here.