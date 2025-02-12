Old Pepper Cocktail
This bold bourbon cocktail has a spicy-savory kick that’s softened with a touch of brown sugar.

By Alba Huerta

Published on February 12, 2025

James Beard Award-winning Houston bartender Alba Huerta served this fiery bourbon cocktail for SAVEUR’s Issue 203 launch party. The drink is an artful balance of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors: Rich turbinado syrup teases out the caramelized depth of Charles Goodnight Bourbon Whiskey, while fresh citrus balances and brightens. The unexpected addition of Worcestershire and Louisiana-style hot sauce brings a savory, peppery heat that complements the bourbon’s warm and oaky notes. This deceptively simple cocktail is as visually striking as it is bold in flavor—ideal for drinkers who prefer a little kick. 

Featured in “Toasting SAVEUR’s Latest Issue in Houston, a Culinary Destination on the Rise.”

  • Serves

    1

  • Time

    5 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup turbinado sugar
  • 1½ oz. Charles Goodnight Bourbon Whiskey
  • ½ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ oz. Louisiana-style hot sauce
  • 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • Chile de árbol, or other dried chile, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of hot water until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

Step 2

Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the bourbon, ¾ ounces of the turbinado syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), the lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a dried chile and serve. 
  1. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of hot water until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.
  2. Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the bourbon, ¾ ounces of the turbinado syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), the lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a dried chile and serve. 
Banner Foley Family Gold

