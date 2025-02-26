Bean Dobladas With Amaranth and Onions

Make the dobladas: In a large pot, cover the beans with 6 inches of water and bring to a boil. Stir in the salt, then lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, and cook uncovered until very soft, 2–3 hours. When the beans are tender, reserve a cup of the cooking liquid, then drain the rest.

Meanwhile, make the salsa roja: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the tomatoes and onion and boil until they start to soften, about 5 minutes. Drain using a colander, then transfer to a blender. Add thyme or cilantro and garlic and purée, 15–30 seconds, then season with salt to taste. Wipe the pot dry, return it to the stove, and turn the heat to medium. Add the vegetable oil, and when it’s hot and shimmering, add the tomato mixture and cook, stirring frequently, until bubbling and reduced slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, and set aside.

