Fish Tacos With Herb Salad and Quick-Pickled Onions

Instructions

Step 1 To a large skillet over high heat, add the tomato halves and white onion wedges cut-side down. Add the garlic and cook, turning the vegetables once, until charred, about 16 minutes total. Remove from the heat and when cool enough to handle, peel the garlic. Transfer the garlic and charred vegetables to a blender. Wipe out the skillet and set aside.

Step 2 To the blender, add ¾ cup of the cilantro, ¼ cup of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon of the Ceviche Spice Blend, and the flesh of 1 of the avocados and process until the cilantro is broken down. The vegetables can be left slightly chunky or blended until completely smooth. Season the salsa to taste with salt, then transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, toss together the vinegar, sugar, red onion, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, and 2 teaspoons of the Ceviche Spice Blend. Set aside.

Step 4 Return the skillet to medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the oil. Dust the fish with the remaining 1 tablespoon Ceviche Spice Blend, making sure to coat all sides. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add half of the fish and cook, turning occasionally, until light brown and opaque, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 2 more tablespoons of oil and the remaining fish.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, toss the herb leaves with the remaining cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 1 tablespoon oil. Slice the remaining avocado.

Step 6 On an open stove flame, toast the tortillas on both sides until lightly charred, about 1 minute total. Divide the fish among the tortillas and top each taco with 2 generous tablespoons of salsa, several avocado and pickled red onion slices, and a handful of dressed herbs. Serve immediately with the lime wedges and the remaining salsa and pickled red onions.