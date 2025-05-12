Fish Tacos With Herb Salad and Quick-Pickled Onions
A zingy, citrusy spice mix makes every bite pop in this deeply satisfying meal.
6 tacos
1 hour
Fish tacos are surprisingly easy to make at home, especially if you avoid deep-frying. Skip the batter and use SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Ceviche Spice Blend to flavor your fish and keep dinner quick and fresh. Here, the bright, zingy spice mix—redolent with tart black lime, floral coriander, and funky fermented white pepper—is used three times for maximum impact: to dust the halibut before searing, in the avocado and charred tomato salsa, and in the brine for pickling red onions. Topped with an herb salad dressed with olive oil and lime juice rather than a creamy slaw, these tacos are on the lighter side but still deeply satisfying. You can use any meaty white fish here, or even shrimp, and feel free to customize the toppings—the sky is the limit.
Ingredients
- 2 medium plum tomatoes (about 8 oz.), halved
- 1 medium white onion, cut into 4 wedges
- 2 garlic cloves, unpeeled
- 1½ cups lightly packed coarsely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, divided
- ¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, divided
- 2 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel Ceviche Spice Blend, divided
- 2 avocados, divided
- Kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 lb. skinless halibut fillet, cut into 1-in. cubes, divided
- 6 corn tortillas
- 1¼ cups mixed leaves of soft herbs, such as parsley, dill, or mint
- Lime wedges, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- To a large skillet over high heat, add the tomato halves and white onion wedges cut-side down. Add the garlic and cook, turning the vegetables once, until charred, about 16 minutes total. Remove from the heat and when cool enough to handle, peel the garlic. Transfer the garlic and charred vegetables to a blender. Wipe out the skillet and set aside.
- To the blender, add ¾ cup of the cilantro, ¼ cup of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon of the Ceviche Spice Blend, and the flesh of 1 of the avocados and process until the cilantro is broken down. The vegetables can be left slightly chunky or blended until completely smooth. Season the salsa to taste with salt, then transfer to a small bowl and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, toss together the vinegar, sugar, red onion, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, and 2 teaspoons of the Ceviche Spice Blend. Set aside.
- Return the skillet to medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the oil. Dust the fish with the remaining 1 tablespoon Ceviche Spice Blend, making sure to coat all sides. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add half of the fish and cook, turning occasionally, until light brown and opaque, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 2 more tablespoons of oil and the remaining fish.
- In a medium bowl, toss the herb leaves with the remaining cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 1 tablespoon oil. Slice the remaining avocado.
- On an open stove flame, toast the tortillas on both sides until lightly charred, about 1 minute total. Divide the fish among the tortillas and top each taco with 2 generous tablespoons of salsa, several avocado and pickled red onion slices, and a handful of dressed herbs. Serve immediately with the lime wedges and the remaining salsa and pickled red onions.
