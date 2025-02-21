Bicerin (Three-Layered Chocolate and Coffee Drink)
This beloved beverage from the eponymous Turin café is famous for its distinct tiers of ganache, espresso, and frothed milk.
2
10 minutes
In this three-tiered drink from Caffè Al Bicerin, a layer of coffee sits between a thick stripe of chocolate ganache and frothed milk. Locals insist the layers should be kept intact as you drink. By tilting it at various angles, you can adjust the flavor—less tilt for a milky sip, and more tilt for a hit of coffee-chocolate richness.
Featured in “A Love Letter to Gianduja, the Perfect Union of Hazelnuts and Milk Chocolate” by Simon Bajada.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup plus 1 Tbsp. whole milk, divided
- ⅔ cup (4 oz.) coarsely chopped 70% dark chocolate
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 tsp. cocoa powder
- ½ cup hot espresso or strong coffee
Instructions
- In a medium pot over medium-low heat, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer. To a medium heatproof bowl, add ¼ cup of the milk, the chocolate, cream, and cocoa powder. Place the bowl over the pot and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture is smooth and the chocolate has melted, 4–5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- In a small pot over low heat, bring the remaining milk to a simmer. Maintaining the simmer, whisk vigorously until frothy, 3–4 minutes. (Alternatively, use a milk frother.) Remove from the heat.
- Working quickly, divide the espresso between two glass coffee mugs. Position a teaspoon, its back facing up, just above the coffee in one mug, then slowly pour half of the chocolate mixture down the spoon, so it slides beneath the coffee. Cover with half of the frothed milk. Repeat with the second mug and serve immediately.
