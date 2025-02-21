Bicerin (Three-Layered Chocolate and Coffee Drink)

In a medium pot over medium-low heat, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer. To a medium heatproof bowl, add ¼ cup of the milk, the chocolate, cream, and cocoa powder. Place the bowl over the pot and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture is smooth and the chocolate has melted, 4–5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a small pot over low heat, bring the remaining milk to a simmer. Maintaining the simmer, whisk vigorously until frothy, 3–4 minutes. (Alternatively, use a milk frother.) Remove from the heat.

Step 3