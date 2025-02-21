Gianduja and Hazelnut Cake
The classic Italian chocolate confection is the star of this gloriously rich dessert.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
1 hour
This Piedmontese version of a classic Italian ciambella, or ring cake, is adapted from a recipe created by Venchi, a gianduja producer in Turin. You can use either large gianduja bars sold for baking, or individually wrapped giandujotti; the chocolate-hazelnut confection is melted before being stirred into the batter and drizzled over the finished cake.
Featured in “A Love Letter to Gianduja, the Perfect Union of Hazelnuts and Milk Chocolate” by Simon Bajada.
Ingredients
- 9 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 5 oz. (140 g) gianduja, coarsely chopped, divided
- Nonstick spray
- 1 cup plus 2 tsp. (150 g) 00 flour, sifted, plus more for dusting
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. fine salt
- 2 large eggs
- ⅔ cup sugar
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped hazelnuts, plus more for garnish
Instructions
- In a medium pot over medium-low heat, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer. To a medium heatproof bowl, add the butter and 2½ ounces of the gianduja. Place the bowl over the pot and cook, stirring continuously, until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from the heat.
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch Bundt or tube pan with nonstick spray and lightly flour it. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, add the eggs and sugar, and beat until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, gradually fold in the flour mixture until no lumps remain, then fold in the chocolate mixture and hazelnuts. Scrape into the pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 35–40 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool to room temperature.
- Invert the cake onto a platter. In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the remaining gianduja 5 seconds at a time, stirring well at each interval, until melted and smooth. (Alternatively, use the stovetop method in step 1.) Drizzle over the cake, then sprinkle with more hazelnuts.
