Bussolai (Venetian Butter Cookies)

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In her cookbook Cucina del Veneto, writer Ursula Ferrigno notes that sweets have an important place in the cuisine of the Veneto, the Northeastern region of Italy that lies between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. Traditionally from the island of Burano, these butter cookies, known as bussolai, are shaped into rings or an “S” and are frequently enjoyed as a merenda (mid-afternoon snack) or alongside coffee or wine.

Double zero flour, also known as “tipo 00,” is a finely milled wheat flour essential for making many traditional Italian pastas and pizza dough, as well as pastries. The fine texture of the flour produces an especially flaky and delicious shortbread dough for these cookies. You can find 00 flour at many Italian grocery or specialty stores.

Adapted from Cucina del Veneto: Delicious Recipes from Venice & Northeast Italy by Ursula Ferrigno. Copyright © 2024. Available from Ryland Peters & Small.

Featured in “How to Cook Like a Venetian” by Jessica Carbone.

