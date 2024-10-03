Recipes

Bussolai (Venetian Butter Cookies)

These citrusy S-shaped shortbreads are the ultimate sidekick to espresso or sweet wine.

  • Makes

    18–20 cookies

  • Time

    1 hour 25 minutes

Venetian Butter Cookies
CLARE WINFIELD (COURTESY RYLAND PETERS & SMALL)

By Ursula Ferrigno

Published on October 3, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In her cookbook Cucina del Veneto, writer Ursula Ferrigno notes that sweets have an important place in the cuisine of the Veneto, the Northeastern region of Italy that lies between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. Traditionally from the island of Burano, these butter cookies, known as bussolai, are shaped into rings or an “S” and are frequently enjoyed as a merenda (mid-afternoon snack) or alongside coffee or wine.

Double zero flour, also known as “tipo 00,” is a finely milled wheat flour essential for making many traditional Italian pastas and pizza dough, as well as pastries. The fine texture of the flour produces an especially flaky and delicious shortbread dough for these cookies. You can find 00 flour at many Italian grocery or specialty stores.

Adapted from Cucina del Veneto: Delicious Recipes from Venice & Northeast Italy by Ursula Ferrigno. Copyright © 2024. Available from Ryland Peters & Small.

Featured in “How to Cook Like a Venetian” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • 3 extra-large egg yolks
  • ½ cup (100 g) superfine sugar
  • 1¾ cups (250 g) ‘00’ flour
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed and softened
  • 1 Tbsp. finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 Tbsp. finely grated orange zest
  • 3 tsp. vanilla extract
  • Pinch fine sea salt

Instructions

Step 1

Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg yolks and sugar on medium speed until pale yellow and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, butter, lemon and orange zests, vanilla, and salt, then mix on low until they are fully incorporated and the crumbly dough holds together when pinched between your fingers, 2–3 minutes. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment.

Step 3

Divide the dough into 1-ounce portions, then use your hands to roll each portion into a 4-inch log. Form each log into an “S” or ring shape, then transfer to the prepared baking sheets, spacing about 2 inches apart.

Step 4

Bake until the cookies are pale on top and golden brown on bottom, 15–18 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. The cookies can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

