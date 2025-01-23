Cauliflower Steaks With Korma-Inspired Sauce

Instructions

Step 1 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Remove the tough outer leaves from the cauliflower and trim the bottom of the stem. Turn the cauliflower stem-side up and vertically cut it into 2–3 steaks, each 1–1½ inches thick. Cut the remaining cauliflower into large chunks or florets.

Step 2 To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the cauliflower steaks and and as many florets as will fit, sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and cook, occasionally pressing down on the cauliflower and rotating the skillet for even heat, until lightly charred, 6–7 minutes. Flip the cauliflower, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet, and sprinkle the cauliflower with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook until the other side is lightly charred, 4–5 minutes. (Remove smaller florets once they are sufficiently cooked.) If any cauliflower still needs to be cooked, repeat the process with additional oil and salt until all pieces are lightly charred on both sides.

Step 3 Transfer the cauliflower steaks and large florets to a baking sheet, reserving any small cooked florets for serving. Bake until fork-tender, 16–18 minutes.

Step 4 Return the skillet to medium heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil followed by the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns, about 5 minutes. Transfer ¼ cup of the onion to a small bowl and set aside. Add the garlic and ginger to the skillet and cook, stirring continuously, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the garam masala, black pepper, chile powder, cardamom, and remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring continuously, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and ¼ cup of water and bring to a simmer, breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens and darkens, 5–7 minutes.

Step 5 Remove from the heat and stir in the almond butter and coconut cream. Using an immersion blender (or transfer to a blender or food processor), purée the sauce. Season to taste with more salt as needed (or more coconut cream if you prefer a milder sauce).

Step 6 Spread a generous amount of korma sauce on a platter, reserving some to serve on the side. Nestle the cauliflower in the sauce, then sprinkle with the reserved onion, the cilantro, and almonds. Serve with rice, lemon wedges, and the remaining sauce.