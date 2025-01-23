Cauliflower Steaks With Korma-Inspired Sauce
For a vegan version of the ultra-creamy North Indian gravy, bust out the almond butter and coconut cream.
In Joe Yonan’s book, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, he makes a strong case for putting vegetables at the center of every plate—including those dishes he calls “knife and fork” mains. This recipe, inspired by a classic North Indian korma, is a perfect example of what Yonan means: A stunning presentation of charred yet tender cauliflower steaks, served over a spicy, luscious sauce enriched with almond butter and coconut cream and garnished with onions, cilantro, and almonds. Though the cauliflower steaks make for an eye-catching centerpiece dish, Yonan notes that the recipe is just as good with roasted cauliflower florets. (Toss the florets with vegetable oil and salt, then roast at 350°F for 30–40 minutes, stirring 2–3 times, until starting to char; toss with the sauce and serve over rice.)
Adapted with permission from Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques by Joe Yonan, copyright © 2024. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Featured in “The Easiest Way to Eat Vegan? Go Global With Your Pantry” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower (about 2¼ lb.)
- 5 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided, plus more if needed
- ¾ tsp. fine salt, divided, plus more if needed
- 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, finely grated
- One 2-in. piece fresh ginger, finely grated
- 1 tsp. garam masala
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼–½ tsp. Kashmiri chile powder
- ¼ tsp. ground cardamom
- One 14.5-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
- 3 Tbsp. almond butter
- 2 Tbsp. unsweetened coconut cream, plus more if needed
- ¼ cup lightly packed cilantro leaves and tender stems, coarsely chopped
- ⅓ cup almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped
- Steamed basmati rice, for serving
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving
Instructions
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Remove the tough outer leaves from the cauliflower and trim the bottom of the stem. Turn the cauliflower stem-side up and vertically cut it into 2–3 steaks, each 1–1½ inches thick. Cut the remaining cauliflower into large chunks or florets.
- To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the cauliflower steaks and and as many florets as will fit, sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and cook, occasionally pressing down on the cauliflower and rotating the skillet for even heat, until lightly charred, 6–7 minutes. Flip the cauliflower, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet, and sprinkle the cauliflower with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook until the other side is lightly charred, 4–5 minutes. (Remove smaller florets once they are sufficiently cooked.) If any cauliflower still needs to be cooked, repeat the process with additional oil and salt until all pieces are lightly charred on both sides.
- Transfer the cauliflower steaks and large florets to a baking sheet, reserving any small cooked florets for serving. Bake until fork-tender, 16–18 minutes.
- Return the skillet to medium heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil followed by the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns, about 5 minutes. Transfer ¼ cup of the onion to a small bowl and set aside. Add the garlic and ginger to the skillet and cook, stirring continuously, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the garam masala, black pepper, chile powder, cardamom, and remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring continuously, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and ¼ cup of water and bring to a simmer, breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens and darkens, 5–7 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the almond butter and coconut cream. Using an immersion blender (or transfer to a blender or food processor), purée the sauce. Season to taste with more salt as needed (or more coconut cream if you prefer a milder sauce).
- Spread a generous amount of korma sauce on a platter, reserving some to serve on the side. Nestle the cauliflower in the sauce, then sprinkle with the reserved onion, the cilantro, and almonds. Serve with rice, lemon wedges, and the remaining sauce.
