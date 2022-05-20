Chipá Guazú (Cheese and Corn Casserole)

Corn flour casseroles are enjoyed year round across northeast Argentina and Paraguay, but every spring and summer, when corn is sweet and abundant, this cheesy fresh-corn version becomes a staple. Cook Gisela Wadiana Medina, co-founder of Cocineros del Iberá, a network of more than 100 cooks and food producers across the Argentine province of Corrientes, shares her version: a simple, six-ingredient chipá guazú that lets the sweetness of just-harvested corn shine through.

