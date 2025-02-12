Chocolate Decadence Cake

Instructions

Step 1 Make the cake: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Line an 8-inch round cake pan (cake baked in a 9-inch pan will be too thin) with a parchment round.

Step 2 In a medium pot over medium heat, bring a few inches of water to a simmer. To a medium heatproof bowl, add the chocolate and butter. Place the bowl over the pot and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture is fully melted and satiny smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove the bowl and set aside.

Step 3 Place a second medium heatproof bowl over the pot and turn the heat to medium-low. Add the sugar and eggs and cook, stirring continuously, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture deepens in color and is just warm to the touch, about 3 minutes.

Step 4 Quickly remove the egg mixture from the heat and, using a hand mixer, beat on high until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes.

Step 5 Using a silicone spatula, very gently fold the flour into the egg mixture until fully combined. Stir one-third of the egg mixture into the chocolate mixture, then fold the chocolate mixture into the remaining egg mixture, stirring gently until fully combined.

Step 6 Pour the batter into the prepared pan and tap the pan lightly on the counter to release any air bubbles. Bake until the cake is just set and still a little soft in the center and crusty on top, about 15 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and set aside to cool for at least 20 minutes, then place in the freezer for at least 12 hours. (The cake can be frozen for up to 1 month.)

Step 7 Make the topping: To a medium bowl, add the cream, confectioners sugar, and vanilla. Using a hand mixer, whip until the mixture is smooth and firm enough to hold its shape, about 5 minutes. (Do not overwhip.) Refrigerate until ready to assemble the cake.

Step 8 Into a small bowl, use a vegetable peeler to shave thick curls from the chocolate. Set aside.

Step 9 In a blender, purée the raspberries for about 3 minutes. Pour the purée through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl or pitcher. Taste and add a little confectioners sugar if desired. Set aside.

Step 10 Retrieve the cake from the freezer, then invert onto a platter (gently warm the bottom of the pan over low heat to release the cake if needed) and remove the parchment. Spread the whipped cream in a thick layer on the top of the cake and pile the chocolate curls in the center. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, or up to 2 hours.

Step 11 The cake is best served cool or at room temperature, so take it out of the fridge about 15 minutes before serving. Using a knife that has been run under hot water and wiped dry between each cut, cut the cake. Serve with the raspberry purée.