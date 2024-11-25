Recipes

Toasted Coconut Meringue Pie

This towering custard-filled dessert from Nashville’s Elliston Place Soda Shop has been a mainstay for over 30 years.

  • Makes

    One 9-inch pie

  • Time

    1 hour 20 minutes

By Linda Melton

Published on November 25, 2024

As Nashville’s beloved Elliston Place Soda Shop, longtime “pie lady” Linda Melton has been stocking the glowing dessert case for over 30 years. Her coconut custard-filled pie—topped with a bouffant of toasty meringue—is a favorite among regulars.

Featured in the Fall/Winter 2024 issue.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1⅓ cups sugar, divided
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 12 large egg whites
  • 2 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 2 Tbsp. vanilla extract
  • One 9-in. baked pie crust, store bought or homemade

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. On a baking sheet, spread 1½ cups of the coconut in an even layer and bake, stirring well halfway through toasting, until fragrant and golden, 5–6 minutes. Set aside and turn off the oven. 

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, 1 cup of the sugar, and the cornstarch and egg yolks. Fill a medium pot with 2 inches of water, turn the heat to medium-low, and bring to a simmer. Place the bowl over the pot (the bowl should not touch the water) and cook, whisking frequently, until the custard thickens, 10–12 minutes. A few cubes at a time, whisk in the butter until fully incorporated. Remove from the heat, stir in the vanilla and toasted coconut, and set aside to cool to room temperature.

Step 3

Scrape the custard into the pie crust. (The pie will keep at this stage, covered in plastic and refrigerated, for up to 24 hours.)

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and remaining sugar on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 4 minutes. Spoon the meringue onto the center of the pie, then spread it to the edges, forming a 5- to 6-inch-tall dome. Sprinkle with the remaining (untoasted) coconut.

Step 5

Bake the pie, rotating as needed, until the meringue is golden, 8–10 minutes. Cool to room temperature completely before serving.

