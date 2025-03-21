Bizcocho Dominicano (Dominican Cake)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the pineapple filling: To a blender, add the pineapple, sugar, vanilla, and 4 cups of water. Blend on high until the pineapple is completely broken down, about 1 minute.

Step 2 Transfer to a large pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Turn the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated and the consistency is thick and spoonable, 35–40 minutes. (You should have about 1½ cups.) Set aside to cool.

Step 3 Make the cake: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Butter and flour a 10-inch round cake pan.

Step 4 Into a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 5 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or using a hand mixer), beat the sugar and butter on medium until light and fluffy, 5–7 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.

Step 6 With the mixer on low, gradually add half of the flour mixture, then the evaporated milk, then the remaining flour mixture and beat until just combined. Be careful not to overmix. Using a silicone spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Clean out the bowl of the stand mixer and set aside.

Step 7 Bake until a toothpick or knife inserted into the center comes out clean, 45–55 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes, then unmold the cake onto the rack and set aside to cool completely.

Step 8 Meanwhile, make the frosting: To the stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the confectioners sugar, butter, evaporated milk, and vanilla and beat on medium until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.

Step 9 Using a large serrated knife, cut the cake in half horizontally. Transfer the bottom layer cut-side up to a flat serving plate or cake stand. Spread the pineapple filling on top in an even layer all the way to the edges. Place the remaining cake layer on top cut-side up. Spread the frosting over the top and sides of the cake. Using the serrated knife, slice the cake and serve.