Danger Dogs
Ordinary franks become alluringly delicious when wrapped in bacon and topped with jalapeños, bell peppers, and onions.
- Serves
6
- Cook
1 hour
On weekends and game nights in Los Angeles, a common sight outside stadiums and bars is a shopping cart with a sheet pan wired to the top. Heated from the bottom, the pan acts as a makeshift griddle, where street cooks sizzle jalapeños, onions, peppers, and hot dogs wrapped in—yes—bacon. We Angelenos call them Danger Dogs, streetside Dodger Dogs, Sonoran Hot Dogs, or Tijuana Dogs. Whatever you call them, they’re insanely delicious and great for a party. Make the caramelized onion-pepper mix in advance, and complement it with your other favorite wiener toppings.
Ingredients
For the onions and peppers:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced (1 1/2 cups)
- ½ medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (2/3 cup)
- ½ medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced (2/3 cup)
- Kosher salt
For the danger dogs:
- 2 jalapeños, quartered lengthwise
- 6 hot dogs
- 6 bacon slices
- 6 hot dog buns
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
*Note: If you’re doubling or tripling this recipe, cook the danger dogs in a 400°F oven, rotating occasionally, until the bacon is crisp, 20–30 minutes.