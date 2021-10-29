Emilia-Romagna-Style Eel Risotto

This northern Italian eel risotto recipe, adapted from one made by Fillipo at Il Bettolino Di Foce is simple both in ingredients and in technique, allowing the earthy flavors of the slender river fish to shine.

Ask your local fishmonger to bleed and “deslime” fresh eel for you, or order cleaned, frozen eel online from American Unagi.

Featured in: “Fatty, Moist, and Perfectly Crisp When Grilled, No Wonder Eel Is a Big Deal In This Adriatic Town.”