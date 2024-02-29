Escovitch Fish

Using a mortar and pestle or a food processor, grind the ½ teaspoon of allspice berries, then add the lime juice, cayenne, smoked paprika, and ginger, and pound or purée into a paste. Smear the paste on the inside and outside of each fish and season generously with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8–24 hours. Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Using a mortar and pestle or a food processor, grind the ½ teaspoon of allspice berries, then add the lime juice, cayenne, smoked paprika, and ginger, and pound or purée into a paste. Smear the paste on the inside and outside of each fish and season generously with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8–24 hours. Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Make the pickled vegetables: In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, ginger, and onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and beginning to soften, 2–3 minutes. Add the rice vinegar, sugar, thyme, allspice, carrots, chile, and bell peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened but still retain some bite, 3–4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper, then remove from the heat and set aside.

Make the pickled vegetables: In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, ginger, and onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and beginning to soften, 2–3 minutes. Add the rice vinegar, sugar, thyme, allspice, carrots, chile, and bell peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened but still retain some bite, 3–4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper, then remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 4