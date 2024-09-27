Jacques Pépin’s Oeufs Mayonnaise
The culinary legend’s foolproof formula for the classic French starter.
One of the best sauces ever created, and perhaps the most useful, mayonnaise is a smooth emulsion of raw egg yolks and oil that’s good with many cold foods: eggs; cooked vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, and artichokes; fresh tomatoes and vegetable salads; poached fish and shellfish; and chicken. I like making it with mustard because it is a powerful binder and, with the yolk, holds the emulsion together. The oil should be at room temperature—if it’s cold, the mayonnaise will separate. Like most people, I rely on store-bought mayonnaise for everyday use, but when dishes put the sauce front and center—as in oeufs mayonnaise—I always make my own. The mayo recipe yields 2½ cups, which will leave you with a surplus for future meals.
Oeufs mayonnaise are a delicious first course that was a favorite at my mother’s restaurant in Lyon when I was a teenager. Since I usually have all the garnishes in my refrigerator, nothing could be easier to prepare, though it’s important to cook the eggs properly.
Featured in “Is This Two-Ingredient Recipe the ‘It’ Dish of 2024?” by Anna Hezel.
Ingredients
For the mayonnaise:
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. tarragon vinegar, or white wine vinegar
- ¾ tsp. fine salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground white pepper
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 cups mild olive oil, or vegetable oil
For the eggs:
- 4 large eggs
- 1 Tbsp. ketchup
- Hot sauce, such as Tabasco
- Bibb lettuce leaves, for serving (optional)
- 4 oil-packed anchovy fillets
- Capers and finely chopped red onion, to taste
