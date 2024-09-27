Jacques Pépin’s Oeufs Mayonnaise

One of the best sauces ever created, and perhaps the most useful, mayonnaise is a smooth emulsion of raw egg yolks and oil that’s good with many cold foods: eggs; cooked vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, and artichokes; fresh tomatoes and vegetable salads; poached fish and shellfish; and chicken. I like making it with mustard because it is a powerful binder and, with the yolk, holds the emulsion together. The oil should be at room temperature—if it’s cold, the mayonnaise will separate. Like most people, I rely on store-bought mayonnaise for everyday use, but when dishes put the sauce front and center—as in oeufs mayonnaise—I always make my own. The mayo recipe yields 2½ cups, which will leave you with a surplus for future meals.