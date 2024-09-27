Recipes

Jacques Pépin’s Oeufs Mayonnaise

The culinary legend’s foolproof formula for the classic French starter.

  • Serves

    2

  • Time

    25 minutes

Oeufs Mayonnaise
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: CAMILLE BECERRA

By Jacques Pépin

Published on September 27, 2024

One of the best sauces ever created, and perhaps the most useful, mayonnaise is a smooth emulsion of raw egg yolks and oil that’s good with many cold foods: eggs; cooked vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, and artichokes; fresh tomatoes and vegetable salads; poached fish and shellfish; and chicken. I like making it with mustard because it is a powerful binder and, with the yolk, holds the emulsion together. The oil should be at room temperature—if it’s cold, the mayonnaise will separate. Like most people, I rely on store-bought mayonnaise for everyday use, but when dishes put the sauce front and center—as in oeufs mayonnaise—I always make my own. The mayo recipe yields 2½ cups, which will leave you with a surplus for future meals. 

Oeufs mayonnaise are a delicious first course that was a favorite at my mother’s restaurant in Lyon when I was a teenager. Since I usually have all the garnishes in my refrigerator, nothing could be easier to prepare, though it’s important to cook the eggs properly.

Featured in “Is This Two-Ingredient Recipe the ‘It’ Dish of 2024?” by Anna Hezel.

Ingredients

For the mayonnaise:

  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. tarragon vinegar, or white wine vinegar
  • ¾ tsp. fine salt
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground white pepper
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 2 cups mild olive oil, or vegetable oil

For the eggs:

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. ketchup
  • Hot sauce, such as Tabasco
  • Bibb lettuce leaves, for serving (optional)
  • 4 oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • Capers and finely chopped red onion, to taste

Instructions

Step 1

Make the mayonnaise: In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, vinegar, salt, white pepper, and egg yolks. Whisking continuously, very gradually add the oil, starting with a few drops at a time, until all the oil is incorporated and a thick sauce forms. (Alternatively, in a food processor or blender, pulse together the mustard, vinegar, salt, white pepper, egg yolks, and 1 tablespoon of cold water. With the motor running, in a slow, steady stream, add the oil and blend until thick.) Scrape into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2

Make the eggs: Into a medium pot of boiling water, gently lower the eggs. Bring the water back to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-high and simmer for exactly 9 minutes. Pour out the hot water and shake the pan to crack the eggshells. Fill the pot with cold water and ice and set aside to cool.

Step 3

In a small bowl, stir together the ketchup, a few dashes of hot sauce (or to taste), 3 tablespoons of the reserved mayonnaise, and cold water as needed to make a thick, pourable sauce.

Step 4

Shell the eggs and halve them lengthwise. On four plates, make beds of lettuce if desired. Divide the eggs evenly cut-side down among the plates, then spoon evenly with the ketchup-mayo sauce and top with the anchovies, capers, and onion.

Keep Reading

Tamari-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

Soy-Marinated Oeufs Mayonnaise with Ginger Yuzu Aïoli

By GABY MAEDA
Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

Sancocho Trifásico (Meat Stew with Bananas, Cassava, and Yams)

By VÍCTOR SIMARRA REYES
Skillet Salmon

Skillet Salmon with Sunchokes, Radicchio, and Curry Butter

By CHRISTOPHER HAATUFT
Pineapple Moonshine Punch

Pineapple Moonshine Punch

By CHARLOTTE AND KESHA JENKINS
Conch Stew Recipe

Gullah Conch Stew

By CHARLOTTE JENKINS
Heirloom Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Heirloom Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad with Garlicky Croutons

By ALEX TESTERE
Ricotta-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms

Ricotta-Stuffed Squash Blossoms with Fried Zucchini Coins

By STEFANO D’ONGHIA
Orecchiette with Octopus Tomato Ragù

Orecchiette with Octopus Ragù and Chickpea Purée

By STEFANO D’ONGHIA
Brindisi Seafood Stew

Brindisi Seafood Stew

By ERNESTO PALMA
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe