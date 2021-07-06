Kofta Chalau (Afghan Meatballs with Saffron, Split Peas, and Sour Plums)

Afghan saffron dealer Tahmina Ghaffer prepares this rich and fragrant stew when she misses her family. She says her mother always adds dried sour plums, which can be found at well-stocked Middle Eastern and Asian markets and spice shops. Saffron intensifies the flavor and aroma of the finished dish, so don’t be tempted to omit it. Find Ghaffer’s own “super negin” saffron—the highest grade of the spice—online.

Blooming saffron in hot water before using helps to draw out the spice’s fragrance and color. Anne Kim