Lemon Ginger Cookies with Sichuan Peppercorn and White Chocolate

Lemon Ginger Cookies with Sichuan Peppercorn and White ChocolateThese zingy, citrusy treats pack a tingly punch that lingers.

A generous splash of bright green Sichuan peppercorn oil gives these sweet and gingery treats from Lois Goh of 50Hertz Tingly Foods their distinctively numbing tingle (with none of the Province’s chile heat). Look for the oil in Asian supermarkets or order it online. As with any creamed cookie, this recipe bakes up particularly beautifully when the dough is made a day ahead and left to rest for 12 to 24 hours in the fridge.

Featured in “6 Sichuan Peppercorn Snacks That Pack a Tongue-Tingling Punch” by Megan Zhang.

  • Makes

    18 cookies

  • Time

    45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 Tbsp. green Sichuan peppercorn oil
  • 1 Tbsp. packed finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ tsp. vanilla extract or ¼ tsp. vanilla powder
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • 1 cup (5½ oz.) white chocolate chips, chunks, or buttons
  • ½ cup finely chopped candied ginger

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. 

Step 2

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the sugar and butter on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, 3–4 minutes. Turn the mixer to medium, add the Sichuan peppercorn oil, lemon zest and juice, vanilla, and egg, and beat just until incorporated. Turn the mixer to low, add the flour mixture, and mix just until combined. Add the white chocolate and candied ginger and mix just until evenly distributed. 

Step 3

Form the dough into eighteen 1½-inch (1¾-ounce) balls and place 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until the cookies are lightly golden and the edges are set, 14–15 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool completely on the baking sheet. 
Recipes

