Tingly Lamb Stir-Fry with Potatoes and Pine Nuts
Sichuan peppercorn oil lends a citrusy, mouth-numbing flavor to this Chinese wok dish.
- Serves
2
- Time
1 hour
With a good glug of Sichuan pepper oil, 50Hertz Tingly Foods cofounder Lois Goh brings the spice’s citrusy, numbing flavor to the fore. Chile oil, Goh remarks, “is included only for those who want a spicy option.” Don’t skip the Shaoxing wine, though—its slightly sweet and nutty flavor is irreplaceable.
Featured in “6 Sichuan Peppercorn Snacks That Pack a Tongue-Tingling Punch,” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, divided
- 1 Tbsp. Shaoxing wine
- 1 tsp. sugar, divided
- ½ tsp. cornstarch
- 9 oz. boneless lamb leg, cut into 1½-in.- by ¼-in. strips
- 1 Yukon Gold potato, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. red Sichuan pepper oil, divided
- 1½ tsp. oyster sauce
- ½ tsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic
- 1¼ tsp. finely chopped fresh ginger
- 2 scallions, coarsely chopped
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1–2 Tbsp. Chinese chile oil (optional)
- 2 Tbsp. pine nuts, toasted
- Chopped cilantro and white rice, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together 1½ teaspoons of the vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce, the wine, ½ teaspoon of the sugar, and the cornstarch. Add the lamb and turn to coat, then cover and refrigerate for 40 minutes, or up to 24 hours.
Step 2
In a medium pot of boiling water, cook the potato until tender yet firm, 2–3 minutes, then drain and set aside.
Step 3
In a small bowl, stir together half of the Sichuan pepper oil, 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil, the oyster sauce, sesame oil, and remaining soy sauce and sugar and set aside.
Step 4
Place a large wok or skillet over high heat. When it’s hot, add 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and the lamb and stir-fry until browned, 2–3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. To the empty wok, add the remaining vegetable oil, the garlic, ginger, and scallions and stir-fry until fragrant, 30–60 seconds. Add the onion and cook until tender, 3–4 minutes. Add the reserved potato and continue stir-frying until browned at the edges, about 3 minutes. Add the reserved lamb (leaving any juices in the bowl) and Sichuan oil mixture and stir-fry to coat, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chile oil (if using), then transfer to a platter. Top with the remaining Sichuan pepper oil, pine nuts, and cilantro, and serve hot with rice.
