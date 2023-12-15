Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

Instructions

Step 1 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Lightly coat the bottom and sides of the tart pan with nonstick spray or vegetable oil. Evenly sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the poppy seeds across the inside of the pan.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and the remaining 2 tablespoons of poppy seeds. In a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk and vanilla together.

Step 3 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter at medium speed, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a silicone spatula as needed, until the butter is just whipped but still cold, 3–4 minutes. Add ½ cup of the granulated sugar and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3–4 minutes. Add the lemon zest, baking soda, salt, and cream of tartar, and beat on low speed for about 30 seconds. Working in batches, add the flour mixture and buttermilk mixture, scraping down the bowl from the bottom up between additions and mixing on low speed until fully incorporated.

Step 4 Over a large bowl, separate the eggs, saving the whites, and discard the yolks. Using a handheld mixer, beat the egg whites at medium speed until foamy, 1–2 minutes. Increase the speed to medium-high and beat until soft peaks form, 1–2 minutes. Increase the speed to high, and with the mixer running, gradually beat in the remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar until the peaks are stiff and shiny, 1–2 minutes.

Step 5 Using a silicone spatula, vigorously stir two-thirds of the egg whites into the batter until fully incorporated. Gently fold the remaining egg whites into the batter until no streaks of egg whites remain. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with an offset spatula.

Step 6 Bake, rotating the pan halfway through, until the top is golden brown and firm and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 28–30 minutes. Remove and cool completely, then invert the cake onto a serving platter.

Step 7 Make the glaze: in a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and lemon juice until no lumps remain.