Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
This elegant, low-stress dessert makes a sunny addition to any winter holiday table.
- Serves
One 10-inch cake
- Cook
45 minutes
Almost every American bakery has their version of a poppyseed cake, often in the form of a thickly glazed loaf or in muffins as rich and dense as cupcakes. But in this recipe adapted from her new book, The Cookie that Changed My Life, writer and restaurateur extraordinaire Nancy Silverton transforms the bakeshop classic into a gorgeous, subtly sweet cake suited to any brunch spread or dessert table you can imagine She lightens the cake’s crumb with beaten egg whites, giving the finished dish a lovely pale contrast with the poppy seeds, and bakes it in a tart pan for a low-profile but subtly crunchy and delicate dessert. The final result, topped with a thin lemony glaze, is easy and elegant. (For best results, use Diamond Crystal kosher salt for this recipe, the go-to salt for many bakers, including Silverton.)
From The Cookie That Changed My Life by Nancy Silverton with Carolynn Carreño © 2023 by Nancy Silverton. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- Nonstick spray or vegetable oil
- ¼ cup poppy seeds, divided, plus more for garnish
- 1½ cups (260g) all-purpose flour
- ⅔ cup whole or low-fat buttermilk, shaken well
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
- 16 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- ¾ cup sugar, divided
- 2 Tbsp. finely grated lemon zest
- ¾ tsp. baking soda
- ¾ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. cream of tartar
- 4 extra-large egg whites
For the glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar, plus more as needed
- 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. whole milk
- 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
Instructions
