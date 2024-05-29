Pastelitos de Hongos (Mushroom Pastelitos)
A favorite street food in El Salvador, these empanada-like snacks get an umami boost from chicken bouillon powder.
- Serves
Makes 12–16
- Cook
1 hour 15 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
Pastelitos are a beloved street food in El Salvador, and there are countless versions of this empanada-like snack handmade by women across the country. This version stuffed with sautéed mushrooms and tender vegetables comes to us from The SalviSoul Cookbook author Karla Tatiana Vasquez. The dish gets its signature flavor from the subtly sweet corn base of the masa harina (you can find the Maseca brand at most grocery stories; our test kitchen is also a fan of Masienda’s heirloom offering), and from chicken bouillon powder, which ups the umami in both the filling and the dough. To make these pastelitos completely vegetarian or vegan, use vegetable bouillon powder.
Adapted from The SalviSoul Cookbook: Salvadoran Recipes and the Women Who Preserve Them by Karla Tatiana Vasquez. Copyright © 2024. Available from Ten Speed Press.
Featured in “This Salvadoran Cookbook Is Making History” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- ¼ medium white onion, finely chopped (½ cup)
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 10 oz. cremini or baby bella mushrooms, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. chicken bouillon powder, divided
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- ½ cup finely chopped green beans
- 3 small carrots (8 oz.), peeled and finely chopped (1 cup)
- 3 medium Roma tomatoes (1 lb.), finely chopped (1 cup)
- 2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes (1 lb.), peeled and finely chopped (2 cups)
- 2 cups masa harina
- 2 tsp. achiote powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 cups vegetable oil
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Continue to Next Story