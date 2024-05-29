Pastelitos de Hongos (Mushroom Pastelitos)

Instructions

Step 1 To a large deep skillet over medium-high heat, add the olive oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, onion, and salt, and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, 1 teaspoon of the chicken bouillon, the oregano, and ½ cup of water, and cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms have browned and the liquid is mostly absorbed, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, and wipe the skillet clean.

Step 2 To the cleaned skillet over medium-high heat, add the green beans, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, 2 teaspoons of the chicken bouillon, and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to the bowl with the mushroom mixture. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 3 In a large bowl, stir together the masa harina, achiote, baking soda, and the remaining 2 teaspoons of the chicken bouillon. Slowly add 2 cups of water and knead until the dough holds together and does not tear when pressed, about 7 minutes.

Step 4 Using your hands, divide the dough into 12–16 golf-ball-size balls (about 1½ ounces each). Using the fingertips of your dominant hand, flatten each ball, rotating slightly as you go, to create a thin and even tortilla. (If the dough is too sticky, flatten each ball between pieces of parchment.) Transfer the tortilla to a parchment-lined baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap while you repeat the flattening process.

Step 5 Spoon 1–2 tablespoons of the vegetable mixture onto half of each tortilla, then fold the other half of the tortilla over the mixture and pinch the seam to close. (Don’t worry if the masa breaks slightly around the filling; the dough will seal up during frying.) Repeat with the remaining tortillas. (Reserve any leftover vegetable mixture for another use. In an airtight container, it will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge.)