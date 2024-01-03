New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp for a Crowd
With a double whammy of smoke and spice, this Big Easy party favorite will get everybody talking.
- Serves
8–10
- Cook
30 minutes
New Orleans barbecue shrimp are not actually barbecued or doused in barbecue sauce—the shrimp are simply sautéed in a generous amount of butter and spices. According to Zella Palmer, director and chair of the Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture at Dillard University in New Orleans, the dish got its name long ago, when “a Chicago businessman raved about the “barbecue” shrimp he had eaten in New Orleans. But it was more likely that he was referring to shrimp at Pascal’s Manale, which was and is famous for its barbecue shrimp.”
Palmer chose to contribute this recipe to Klancy Miller’s cookbook For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food because she wanted to highlight the abundance of local shrimp available in the Gulf Coast. To that end, she highly recommends using Louisiana shrimp to make this dish.
Excerpted from For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food by Klancy Miller. Copyright © 2023. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Featured in: “My Dream Dinner Party Guest List: Every Black Woman in Food,” by Korsha Wilson.
Ingredients
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp. chopped rosemary leaves
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- ½ tsp. crab boil seasoning
- ½ tsp. Creole seasoning
- 3 lb. head-on, shell-on jumbo shrimp
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley leaves
- French bread, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
