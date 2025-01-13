Paneer Bhurji (Scrambled Paneer Curry)
Ready in 25 minutes, this comforting vegetarian main is perfect for packed lunches and picnics.
- Serves
4
- Time
25 minutes
“Paneer is a popular type of cheese used widely in Indian cooking. A rich source of protein and highly versatile with a mild, neutral flavor, it is suitable for a variety of savory and sweet dishes. Its open, crumbly texture means that paneer absorbs spices and other flavors well. As it’s quick to cook and holds its shape well, paneer is suitable for grilling, frying, or poaching in curries. Paneer is very easy to make at home, but it’s also readily available in supermarkets these days.
If you’re going to try paneer for the first time, then this paneer bhurji is the perfect recipe. It’s a great choice for packed lunches or picnics, too. My daughters like to cut a pita in half, turn each half into a pocket, and fill them with the paneer, then enjoy them with pickled onions and salad on the side. You could also eat this paneer in a wrap, along with sliced onions and a chutney of your choice.” —Romy Gill
Adapted from Romy Gill’s India: Recipes From Home by Romy Gill. Copyright © 2024. Available from Quadrille.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. sunflower or vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. cumin seeds
- 1 tsp. black mustard seeds
- 3 medium shallots, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
- 4 large garlic cloves, grated
- One 2-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 2–3 medium green chiles, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- Kosher salt
- 1 tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ cup frozen peas, soaked in water and drained just before adding
- 8 oz. paneer, coarsely grated or crumbled
- 1 tsp. garam masala
- Small handful of cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
- Flatbread, sliced onion, and chutney, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- To a medium pot over high heat, add the oil. Once the oil is hot and shimmering, add the cumin and mustard seeds. As soon as they start to sizzle, add the shallots and cook, stirring frequently, just until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the chiles and tomatoes and cook until simmering, 2–3 minutes. Season lightly with salt and stir in the turmeric, then add the peas and cook until the tomato juices have reduced slightly, 2–3 minutes more.
- Stir in the paneer, turn the heat to low, and cover. Cook until the paneer is warmed through and softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the garam masala and cilantro. Serve with flatbread, sliced onion, and chutney if desired.
