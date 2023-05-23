Recipes

Papaya and Cilantro Agua Fresca

Add a refreshing, tropical elixir to your summer festivities.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    15 minutes

REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION FROM TREJO’S CANTINA BY DANNY TREJO WITH HUGH GARVEY COPYRIGHT © 2023. PHOTOGRAPHS BY LARCHMONT HOSPITALITY GROUP LLC. PUBLISHED BY CLARKSON POTTER, A DIVISION OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE, LLC.

By Danny Trejo

Published on May 23, 2023

Papaya and cilantro are perfect partners. Papaya is so rich and creamy, with a little tropical funk and astringency that stands up to cilantro’s fresh, peppery bite. Together they make one sweet and refreshingly harmonious drink.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cubed, peeled papaya (12 oz.)
  • 1 1 tsp. finely chopped cilantro, plus 4 whole leaves, for garnish
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 Tbsp. plus ½ tsp. sugar
  • Fine salt

Instructions

Step 1

To a blender, add the papaya, chopped cilantro, orange juice, sugar, and 2 cups of water and blend until smooth. Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain into a pitcher or 4-cup measuring cup (discard the solids). Add a pinch of salt, or more to taste. Serve over ice in wine glasses and garnish with the cilantro leaves. 

