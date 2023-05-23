Recipes
Papaya and Cilantro Agua Fresca
Add a refreshing, tropical elixir to your summer festivities.
- Serves
4
- Cook
15 minutes
Papaya and cilantro are perfect partners. Papaya is so rich and creamy, with a little tropical funk and astringency that stands up to cilantro’s fresh, peppery bite. Together they make one sweet and refreshingly harmonious drink.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cubed, peeled papaya (12 oz.)
- 1 1 tsp. finely chopped cilantro, plus 4 whole leaves, for garnish
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. plus ½ tsp. sugar
- Fine salt
Instructions
Step 1
To a blender, add the papaya, chopped cilantro, orange juice, sugar, and 2 cups of water and blend until smooth. Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain into a pitcher or 4-cup measuring cup (discard the solids). Add a pinch of salt, or more to taste. Serve over ice in wine glasses and garnish with the cilantro leaves.