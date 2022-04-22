Braised Green Peas with Egg Yolks

In this simple-yet-refined recipe adapted from the great French chef Jacques Pépin’s cookbook, Essential Pépin, fresh green peas are cooked in a buttery broth, to which egg yolks and cream are added just before serving, creating a rich and silky sauce. Add the yolks very gradually over low heat—don’t walk away from the stove!—as they curdle quickly once the liquid comes up to a boil.

Featured in “Jacques Pépin Is the Teacher and His Ultimate Apprentice is America.”