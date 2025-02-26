Pozol de Cacao (Chocolate Corn Drink)
Fresh masa forms the base of this nutrient-rich beverage enjoyed throughout Central America.

By Ricardo Hernández Arellano

Published on February 26, 2025

Pozol is a pre-Columbian drink that is both sustenance and ritual. It has been consumed in what is now Chiapas and the surrounding regions for thousands of years by the Maya, Chiapaneco, and Zoquean peoples. A base of fermented corn dough, often rolled into balls and carried for easy transport, is blended with water to make a refreshing, thick, and nutrient-rich drink. Today, there are sweet versions featuring chocolate, honey, and sugar, as well as savory preparations served with chile and salt. In this contemporary pozol de cacao recipe from the Hernández family at Belil restaurant in San Cristóbal de la Casas, the corn dough is not fermented but combined with two types of cocoa and served cold over ice. Mexican-style chocolate, which has an intense flavor and a slightly grainy texture, is traditional, but any good-quality dark chocolate will work.

Fresh masa can be prepared from dried and nixtamalized field corn, or purchased from Mexican or Central American markets. Some retailers, including Tortilleria Nixtamal, offer shipping for online orders. Before blending with water and serving, the chocolate-masa mixture can be made in advance, and will keep covered in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Featured in "Searching for Sopa de Chipilín" by Scarlett Lindeman in the Fall/Winter 2024 issue.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    15 minutes

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup (1¾ oz.) finely chopped 60–80% dark chocolate, preferably Mexican
  • 3 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. (1 oz.) cacao nibs
  • ⅓ cup (4½ oz.) fresh corn masa
  • Sugar

Instructions

Step 1

Using a mortar and pestle, pound the chocolate, cacao nibs, and 1 tablespoon of water to a coarse paste. Transfer to a medium bowl and, using your hands, work in the masa until the chocolate paste is evenly distributed and the texture is uniform.

Step 2

Fill four glasses with ice cubes. To a blender, add the chocolate mixture and 2 cups of cold water and pulse until smooth. Season to taste with sugar, divide among the glasses, and serve.
  1. Using a mortar and pestle, pound the chocolate, cacao nibs, and 1 tablespoon of water to a coarse paste. Transfer to a medium bowl and, using your hands, work in the masa until the chocolate paste is evenly distributed and the texture is uniform.
  2. Fill four glasses with ice cubes. To a blender, add the chocolate mixture and 2 cups of cold water and pulse until smooth. Season to taste with sugar, divide among the glasses, and serve.
Recipes

