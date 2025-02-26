Pozol de Cacao (Chocolate Corn Drink)

Pozol is a pre-Columbian drink that is both sustenance and ritual. It has been consumed in what is now Chiapas and the surrounding regions for thousands of years by the Maya, Chiapaneco, and Zoquean peoples. A base of fermented corn dough, often rolled into balls and carried for easy transport, is blended with water to make a refreshing, thick, and nutrient-rich drink. Today, there are sweet versions featuring chocolate, honey, and sugar, as well as savory preparations served with chile and salt. In this contemporary pozol de cacao recipe from the Hernández family at Belil restaurant in San Cristóbal de la Casas, the corn dough is not fermented but combined with two types of cocoa and served cold over ice. Mexican-style chocolate, which has an intense flavor and a slightly grainy texture, is traditional, but any good-quality dark chocolate will work.