While some New Orleans cooks like to use commercial Cajun seasoning blends for their red beans, Vince Hayward of the Hayward family—longtime-owners of Camellia beans—prefers his own Creole seasoning recipe: an allium-heavy, mustard-infused, and herbal mix which he believes imparts more complex layers of flavor. Find Hayward’s red beans recipe here.

For the most vibrant and aromatic seasoning blends—from Creole seasoning to curry powder—consider grinding each ingredient fresh before mixing; check out our favorite spice grinders here.

Featured in “How a Humble Bean Unites New Orleans on Lundi Gras.”

Creole Seasoning Potent with alliums, oregano, mustard, pepper, and thyme, the classic Southern spice blend is the secret to exceptional red beans. Yield: makes 1 1/3 cups Time: 5 minutes Ingredients 1 ⁄ 4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. paprika

⁄ cup plus 1 Tbsp. paprika 3 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. dried basil

2 tbsp. garlic flakes

2 tbsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 tbsp. dried thyme

1 tbsp. freshly ground white pepper

1 tsp. dried mustard Instructions In a small bowl, whisk together the paprika, salt, basil, garlic flakes, onion powder, oregano, black pepper, cayenne, thyme, white pepper and dried mustard. Use the Creole seasoning immediately or transfer to an airtight container, store in a cool, dark place, and use within 3 months.

More Cajun and Creole Recipes