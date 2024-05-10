Hong Shao Ji Tui (Red-Braised Chicken Legs)
Soy sauce and rice wine liven up drumsticks in this succulent Chinese main.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
1 hour 20 minutes
Gary Yeung, a Boston native and a firefighter at the city’s Engine 10 firehouse, often applies the Chinese red-braising technique—a slow cooking method in which seasonings like soy sauce, sugar, and Shaoxing wine impart a reddish-brown color—to chicken legs when whipping up dinner for his team. Since firefighters regularly work 24-hour shifts, cooking and eating together is a nightly routine, and Yeung’s succulent red-braised chicken drumsticks recipe is always a crowd-pleaser among his crew.
Featured in “Around the Table with Boston’s Bravest” by Megan Zhang in the Spring/Summer 2024 issue.
Ingredients
- ½ cup Shaoxing wine
- ¼ cup light soy sauce
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. oyster sauce
- 1 Tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. ground white pepper
- 4 lb. chicken drumsticks
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced, divided
- One 2-in. piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
