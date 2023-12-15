Nancy Silverton’s Life-Changing Peanut Butter Cookies
These chewy, crunchy treats are the pinnacle of the form.
- Serves
Makes 4 dozen cookies
- Cook
45 minutes
Iconic chef, baker, writer, and restaurateur Nancy Silverton found herself with some time on her hands during the pandemic—as we all did—but instead of doomscrolling, Silverton set out on a quest to perfect the canon of classic baked goods, starting with the peanut butter cookie. She was inspired by a remarkable specimen from her friend and former employee Roxana Jullapat of Los Angeles’ Friends & Family. This is the cookie that launched a thousand ships—or, at least one, in the form of Silverton’s new book: The Cookie that Changed My Life, a celebration of classic bakery treats. This adapted recipe shows exactly how Nancy perfected Roxana’s cookie base, working with an intensely nutty dough (courtesy of its use of sorghum flour), a topping of salty roasted Spanish peanuts, and another platonic ideal: Skippy peanut butter. Like all good peanut butter cookies, these will be a little underbaked when they come out of the oven, but will firm up to perfection once cool. (If you want to freeze the dough for future baking, mold the room-temperature dough before freezing for easy assembly later on.)
A note on ingredients: Nancy recommends using a supermarket peanut butter variety (like the aforementioned Skippy), and Diamond Crystal kosher salt to prepare the dough. Sorghum flour can be ordered online if not available locally. She always uses unsalted raw skin-on Spanish peanuts, but if all you can find is roasted, salted Spanish peanuts, skip steps 1 and 2.
From The Cookie That The Cookie That Changed My Life by Nancy Silverton with Carolynn Carreño © 2023 by Nancy Silverton. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
Ingredients
For the roasted peanuts:
- 3 cups raw skin-on Spanish peanuts (see headnote)
- 3 Tbsp. grapeseed oil or vegetable oil
- 1½ Tbsp. kosher salt
For the dough:
- 2 large eggs
- 2 Tbsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
- 1 cup (110g) all-purpose flour
- 1 cup (120g) sorghum flour
- 12 Tbsp. (170g) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 1 cup (250g) creamy peanut butter
- ¾ cup plus 2½ Tbsp. (170g) sugar
- ½ cup plus 2 tsp. (110g) packed dark brown sugar
- 1½ tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. baking powder
For shaping the cookies:
- Sugar, for rolling the cookies
- 1 cup (250g) creamy peanut butter
- Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
