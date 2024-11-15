Recipes
Sinangag (Crispy Garlic Rice)
Our favorite way to make the fragrant Filipino side.
- Serves
4
- Time
45 minutes
The Philippines is home to the oldest rice terraces in the world, and no meal is complete without this staple starch. Sinangag, rice enlivened with crispy garlic, ups the party factor at any kamayan. Leftover garlic oil is fantastic for frying eggs; you can also use it as a base for salad dressing or aïoli. If you have a traditional palayok (clay pot), now is the time to bust it out.
Featured in “Make Your Next Dinner Party a Kamayan” by Jasmine Ting.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups vegetable oil
- ½ cup thinly sliced garlic
- 1¾ cups short-grain rice
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
Instructions
Step 1
To a small skillet over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering (300°F on an instant-read thermometer), add the garlic and fry, stirring occasionally and watching carefully to make sure it doesn’t burn, until light golden brown, about 3 minutes. Using a spider skimmer, immediately transfer the garlic to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Remove the skillet from the heat and reserve the oil.
Step 2
In a small pot, repeatedly rinse the rice in cold water, using your hands to swish it around, until the water runs clear. Drain completely, then add the salt and 1¾ cup of water. Bring to a boil, then cover, turn the heat to low, and simmer until the rice is nearly cooked, 12–15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to steam, covered, until the rice is tender and slightly sticky, about 10 minutes more. (If using a palayok, or clay pot, add the rice, water, and salt to the pot. Set aside to soak for 10 minutes, then bring to a boil. Cover, turn the heat to low, and simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside to steam for 15 minutes.)
Step 3
To the rice, add ¼ cup of the garlic chips and 3 tablespoons of the garlic oil and stir to combine. Taste and season with more garlic oil and chips if desired.
