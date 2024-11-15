Sinangag (Crispy Garlic Rice)

To a small skillet over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering (300°F on an instant-read thermometer), add the garlic and fry, stirring occasionally and watching carefully to make sure it doesn’t burn, until light golden brown, about 3 ­minutes. Using a spider skimmer, immediately transfer the garlic to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Remove the skillet from the heat and reserve the oil.

Step 2