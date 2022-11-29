Hora’a Osbao (Syrian Lentil Salad with Cilantro and Pita Chips)

Instructions

Step 1 In a medium pot, bring 3 cups of generously salted water to a boil. Add the lentils, turn the heat to medium, and boil gently until soft, about 35 minutes. Strain and set aside.

Step 2 Fill the empty pot halfway with generously salted water and bring it to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 5–7 minutes. Strain, return the pasta to the pot, and stir in 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil. Set aside.

Step 3 While the lentils and pasta cook, make the pita chips: Into a large skillet set over medium-high heat, pour the vegetable oil to a depth of ½ inch. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the pita and fry, stirring frequently, until crisp and deep golden brown, 3–5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with salt. Discard the excess oil, wipe out the skillet, and return it to the stove.

Step 4 To the empty skillet, add 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and the onions and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft and dark brown in spots, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a plate and sprinkle with salt, then wipe out the skillet and return it to the stove.

Step 5 To the empty skillet, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and turn the heat to medium. Add the garlic and cilantro and cook, stirring frequently, until the cilantro is wilted and the garlic is softened but not brown, about 5 minutes.