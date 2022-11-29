Hora’a Osbao (Syrian Lentil Salad with Cilantro and Pita Chips)
My aunt in Damascus taught me to make this eye-popping vegan salad brimming with sumac, fresh herbs, and pomegranate molasses.
- Serves
4 as an appetizer
- Cook
1 hour 15 minutes
Making hora’a osbao, Syrian lentil salad with cilantro and pita chips, requires a decent amount of chopping and boiling and juicing and straining, so give yourself time to enjoy the process. That said, to make a quicker version, use leftover lentils and pasta and store-bought pita chips. The recipe can be easily doubled (or tripled or quadrupled) for a crowd. There’s no be-all-end-all way to present the final dish; some cooks arrange the components in diagonal lines or concentric X’s, while others take a more freeform approach.
Featured in “The Syrian Vegan Party Dish of Your Dreams,” by Nora Hinnawi.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- ⅔ cup brown lentils
- 1 cup ditalini, or other small dried pasta
- Vegetable oil
- 2 pita rounds, cut into 1-in. pieces
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced
- 2 cups coarsely chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup finely chopped garlic (about 11 cloves)
- 2 Tbsp. pomegranate molasses
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp. ground sumac