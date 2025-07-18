Tomato Tart With Mustard and Herbs
A rainbow of heirloom varieties turns this golden, flaky tart into a stunning centerpiece.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
1 hour 15 minutes
Designed to use a heap of heirloom summer tomatoes, this recipe will make the most of the best offerings from your garden or local farmer’s market. It uses store-bought puff pastry, but feel free to use a homemade version if you’re so inclined. You can substitute the Comté for any other nutty Alpine-style cow’s milk cheese, like Gruyère or Emmentaler, which will all pair well with the sharp mustard and pop of fresh herbs. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.
Featured in “Make Your Own Mustard” by Ryan McCarthy in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
- 3 lb. heirloom tomatoes (5–6 large), sliced into ¼-in.-thick half-moons
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Two 9- by 11-in. frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed in the fridge
- ½ cup Dijon mustard
- ¾ cup coarsely grated Comté
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, parsley, or tarragon
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Place a wire rack over a large rimmed baking sheet. Season the tomato slices on both sides with 1 tablespoon of salt and arrange in a single layer on the rack. Set aside until the tomatoes have released excess liquid, about 15 minutes.
- On a 13- by 18-inch parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, arrange the pastry sheets so they overlap by about ½ inch (roll them out slightly if needed), then press at the seam to make one piece of dough. Press the pastry into the bottom and up the sides of the baking sheet, then use a fork to prick all over. Line the pastry with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until the edges are golden, 20–25 minutes. Remove the weights and parchment and continue to bake until the bottom of the pastry is dry and lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool slightly, then brush the bottom with mustard and sprinkle evenly with the Comté.
- Pat the tomatoes dry with paper towels and arrange them in a single layer atop the crust. Bake until the cheese is melted and the tomatoes are softened and starting to color, 15–20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and set aside to cool slightly. Sprinkle with the black pepper and herbs, then slice and serve.
