Crawfish Tails With Sauce Ravigote
A vibrant French condiment of mustard and herbs brightens up this chilled seafood salad.

By John Currence

Published on July 18, 2025

Chef John Currence of City Grocery Restaurant Group in Oxford, Mississippi, uses a sauce ravigote (from the French ravigoter, “to reinvigorate”) to lend a bright and tangy note to this chilled seafood salad. In his distinctly Gulf Coast take, seasoned Creole mustard provides a punchy kick alongside the milder Dijon, but any good whole-grain mustard will work. We prefer crawfish tails for their sweetness, but you can swap in your favorite cooked shellfish, such as crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, or even fried oysters. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.

Featured in “Make Your Own Mustard” by Ryan McCarthy in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here. 

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    15 minutes, plus chilling

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Pearl Jones

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. finely chopped brined capers
  • ¼ cup Creole mustard, or other whole-grain mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. prepared horseradish
  • 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard powder
  • ½ tsp. garlic paste
  • ½ tsp. hot sauce, such as Tabasco
  • 1 hard-boiled egg, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb. chilled cooked crawfish tail meat (thawed if frozen)
  • Bread and crudités, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, capers, Creole mustard, Dijon mustard, parsley, horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon juice, mustard powder, garlic, hot sauce, and egg. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld.

Step 2

In a serving bowl, toss the crawfish with enough sauce to coat (about ½ cup, or more as desired; save remaining sauce for another use). Serve with bread and crudités.  
  1. In a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, capers, Creole mustard, Dijon mustard, parsley, horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon juice, mustard powder, garlic, hot sauce, and egg. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld.
  2. In a serving bowl, toss the crawfish with enough sauce to coat (about ½ cup, or more as desired; save remaining sauce for another use). Serve with bread and crudités.  
