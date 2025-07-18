Grilled Chicken With Mustard Sauce
Cooling crème fraîche tames the peppery bite of this crispy-skinned whole bird.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
1 hour 45 minutes
Author and educator Kate Hill uses a wood‑fire grill at her home in Gascony, France, to slowly roast succulent, mustard-rubbed chickens, but her recipe works well over gas or charcoal, too. Removing the bird’s backbone, also called spatchcocking, allows the meat to cook more quickly and evenly. Depending on the strength of your mustard, you may want to add more to the marinade to get that punchy flavor; on the flip side, you can always add more crème fraîche to tone down a spicier sauce. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.
Featured in “Make Your Own Mustard” by Ryan McCarthy in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- One 4½-lb. chicken, spatchcocked
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. whole-grain mustard
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. dry white wine
For the sauce:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 medium shallots, finely chopped
- 1 cup dry white wine
- ¼ cup crème fraîche
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Make the chicken: Bring the chicken to room temperature, then rub all over with the salt and black pepper. Heat a grill to medium-high (about 400°F). In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, vegetable oil, and wine and set aside.
- Grill the chicken skin-side down and do not disturb until the skin is crisp and deep brown, about 10 minutes. Flip the chicken, brush with the whole-grain mustard mixture, and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F, 35–45 minutes more.
- Meanwhile, make the sauce: To a small pot over medium heat, add the olive oil and shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 2–3 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until the shallots are completely soft and the liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-low and stir in the crème fraîche, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is smooth and coats the spoon. Stir in the mustard, season to taste with salt and black pepper, then remove from the heat. Cover the pot to keep the sauce warm while you finish cooking the chicken.
- Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and set aside to rest for 10 minutes before carving into 4–6 pieces. Serve hot or warm with the mustard sauce on the side.
