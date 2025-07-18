Grilled Chicken with Mustard Sauce

Make the chicken: Bring the chicken to room temperature, then rub all over with the salt and black pepper. Heat a grill to medium-high (about 400°F). In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, ­vegetable oil, and wine and set aside.

Grill the chicken skin-side down and do not disturb until the skin is crisp and deep brown, about 10 minutes. Flip the chicken, brush with the whole-grain mustard mixture, and grill until an instant-read ­thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F, 35–45 minutes more.

Step 3