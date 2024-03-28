Udon Palabok

Instructions

Step 1 Cook the shrimp: Peel and devein the shrimp, leaving the tails on and reserving the heads and shells for the sauce. To a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, stir in the crab paste with a wooden spoon and cook until fragrant, about 1–2 minutes. Stir in the shrimp and cook, turning once, until the shrimp are pink, 4–6 minutes. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and set aside.

Step 2 Make the sauce: To the same skillet, add the reserved shrimp heads and shells, annatto seeds, and 4 cups of water, then bring the mixture to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes, then turn off the heat, strain the stock into a large bowl, and set aside (discard the solids).

Step 3 To the same skillet set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the onion and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 5 minutes. Add the reserved shrimp stock and bring to a boil, then add the lobster base, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Step 4 In a small bowl, whisk together the clam juice and cornstarch into a slurry. Using a wooden spoon, stir the slurry into the skillet, then bring to a boil and cook until the sauce thickens to a gravy-like consistency, 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside.

Step 5 Cook the udon: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the udon and cook according to the package directions. Drain, then divide the udon among 4 bowls.