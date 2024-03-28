Udon Palabok
This riff on the Filipino staple pancit palabok pairs a luscious shrimp sauce with bouncy udon instead of the traditional rice noodles.
- Serves
4
- Cook
40 minutes
Pancit palabok is a Filipino noodle dish with a savory shrimp sauce that’s traditionally paired with toppings like freshly cooked shrimp, lemon wedges, scallions, and chicharron (fried pork skins). Instead of the classic thin rice noodles called bihon, cookbook author Abi Balingit prefers udon, which gives the dish a delightful chewy texture. She’s also partial to finishing each bowl with crushed chili-lime chicharrones but notes that they’re optional (Balingit omits the pork cracklings when she makes her udon palabok for fish Fridays during Lent). The final pièce de résistance is the salmon roe garnish, which adds another fun textural element to the dish.
Featured in “Fish Friday Around the World” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
For the shrimp:
- ¾ lb. head-on, shell-on medium shrimp
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. crab paste
For the sauce:
- 1 Tbsp. annatto seeds
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 4 tsp. lobster base
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- One 8-oz. bottle clam juice
- ¼ cup cornstarch
For the udon:
- Four 7-oz. blocks frozen udon (or substitute fresh or dried)
- Freshly ground black pepper, sliced hard-boiled eggs, lemon wedges, salmon roe, and sliced scallions, for serving
Instructions
