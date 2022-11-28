Stir-Fried Tofu Skin and Tomato
Underrated fried tofu skin stands in for eggs in Hannah Che’s silky rendition of the classic Chinese dish.
- Serves
3
One of the easiest and most universally beloved Chinese stir-fries is fanqie chao dan—a gentle mixture of jammy tomatoes and rich scrambled eggs which creates a satisfying marriage of sweetness, acidity, and natural umami. After Hannah Che, author of The Vegan Chinese Kitchen, transitioned to a plant-based diet, she thought she’d have to give up the comforting dish forever—that is, until she spotted a vegan version on the menu at a vegetarian restaurant in Suzhou.
Chinese chefs will tell you the secret ingredient for fanqie chao dan is ketchup, which concentrates the tomato flavor in the dish—especially important if your tomatoes aren’t completely ripe and sweet. If you prefer a soupier dish add more stock, or leave out the potato starch slurry. Look for fresh or frozen tofu skin in your local Asian supermarket or online (it often comes rolled into a stick shape).
Ingredients
- 1 lb. ripe tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped
- 5 oz. fresh or thawed, frozen tofu skin, torn into 3-in. pieces
- ½ tsp. potato starch (optional)
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced, greens and whites separated
- ½ cup unsalted vegetable or mushroom stock
- 2 Tbsp. ketchup
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. soy sauce
- ½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
- ½ tsp. toasted sesame oil