Stir-Fried Tofu Skin and Tomato

Step 2

Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil, swirling to coat the sides of the wok. Add the tofu skin pieces and stir-fry until they puff up slightly and turn golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Turn the heat down to medium-high and add the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil; heat until the oil is shimmering, then add the garlic and scallion whites and stir-fry until fragrant. Stir in the tomatoes and cook, stirring continuously, until they soften and release their juices, about 1 minute. Stir in the fried tofu skin, stock, ketchup, sugar, soy sauce, and salt. Bring to a boil, turn the heat down to low and cook until about half of the liquid has evaporated, 2–3 minutes. Season to taste with kosher salt, then, if using the potato starch, turn the heat back up to high, whisk the slurry, and cook just until the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, garnish with scallion greens and a drizzle of sesame oil, and serve hot.