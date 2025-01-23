Vegan Mac and Cheese
You won’t miss the dairy in this cashew-based version of the classic comfort food.
- Serves
6
- Time
40 minutes, 70 minutes if baked
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
According to author Joe Yonan, for some people to give plant-based cooking a try, they need to know that their favorite comfort foods are still within reach. Luckily, this recipe for vegan macaroni and cheese featured in Yonan’s new book, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, is just the ticket. Buttery cashews are cooked with vegetables and white wine to a tender softness, then puréed with miso and coconut oil, yielding a rich, “cheesy” sauce that’s every bit as decadent as the classic. You can sauce and serve the mac and cheese right out of the pot, or add bread crumbs and bake it for an extra homey casserole.
Adapted with permission from Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques by Joe Yonan, copyright © 2024. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Featured in “The Easiest Way to Eat Vegan? Go Global With Your Pantry” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 1¼ cups raw cashews
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 medium carrot, coarsely chopped
- Fine salt
- 1 lb. elbow macaroni
- 1 Tbsp. refined or unrefined (virgin) coconut oil, plus more if baking
- 1 Tbsp. white or yellow miso
- 2 tsp. dry mustard powder
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Ground nutmeg
- ½ cup plain bread crumbs (optional if baking)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
- To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the cashews, wine, garlic, onion, carrot, and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, adding more water to cover as needed, until the cashews and vegetables are very tender, about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta water, then drain the macaroni and return it to the empty pot.
- Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl, then drain the cashews and vegetables, reserving the cooking liquid. Transfer the cashews and vegetables to a blender, add the oil, miso, mustard powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, the black pepper, paprika, cayenne and nutmeg to taste, and ½ cup of the reserved cashew-cooking liquid. Blend on high until the sauce is smooth and creamy, about 5 minutes. (If the sauce is too thick, add more of the reserved cooking liquid as needed.)
- Pour the cashew sauce over the macaroni in the pot, turn the heat to medium, and stir until completely coated. (If the sauce is too thick, stir in the reserved pasta water, ¼ cup at a time, to loosen.) Season to taste with salt and black pepper, then serve immediately or bake.
- To bake: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Oil a 9- by 13-inch ovenproof baking dish. Transfer the sauced macaroni to the prepared dish, top with the bread crumbs, and bake until bubbling and lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes, then serve.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story