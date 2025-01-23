Vegan Mac and Cheese

Instructions

Step 1 To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the cashews, wine, garlic, onion, carrot, and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, adding more water to cover as needed, until the cashews and vegetables are very tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta water, then drain the macaroni and return it to the empty pot.

Step 3 Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl, then drain the cashews and vegetables, reserving the cooking liquid. Transfer the cashews and vegetables to a blender, add the oil, miso, mustard powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, the black pepper, paprika, cayenne and nutmeg to taste, and ½ cup of the reserved cashew-cooking liquid. Blend on high until the sauce is smooth and creamy, about 5 minutes. (If the sauce is too thick, add more of the reserved cooking liquid as needed.)

Step 4 Pour the cashew sauce over the macaroni in the pot, turn the heat to medium, and stir until completely coated. (If the sauce is too thick, stir in the reserved pasta water, ¼ cup at a time, to loosen.) Season to taste with salt and black pepper, then serve immediately or bake.

Step 5 To bake: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Oil a 9- by 13-inch ovenproof baking dish. Transfer the sauced macaroni to the prepared dish, top with the bread crumbs, and bake until bubbling and lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes, then serve.