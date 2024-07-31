Whipped Tahini Dip with Honeyed Kumquats
Enjoy this sweet-and-savory spread with crackers or crudités—or straight from the spoon.
- Serves
Makes 2½ cups
- Cook
45 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe, celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
According to Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the co-authors of the cookbook Kismet and the chefs behind the Los Angeles restaurants Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie, “tahini is life,” a sauce they love to spoon onto almost everything in their kitchens. When whipped with a bit of water, garlic, and lemon juice, the sesame condiment’s texture transforms into a lush, creamy sauce, and when chilled, thickens to the consistency of an irresistible dip. In this recipe, Kramer and Hymanson top their classic tahini dip with gently spiced honeyed kumquats, offering a citrusy sweetness that complements the tahini’s subtle saltiness.
Kumquats, which resemble tiny oranges, can be found in many Asian grocery stores. You can also use mandarin orange or grapefruit segments as a substitute, but wait to add them until the syrup has reduced.
Adapted from Kismet: Bright, Fresh, and Vegetable-Loving Recipes © 2024 by Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group.
Featured in “This New Cookbook Proves California Cuisine is Impossible to Pin Down” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the tahini dip:
- 1 cup tahini, stirred well
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
For the honeyed kumquats:
- 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- 1 cup kumquats, thinly sliced into rounds and seeded
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- ⅛ tsp. ground cardamom
- Pinch kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon orange blossom water
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
