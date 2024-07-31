Recipes

Whipped Tahini Dip with Honeyed Kumquats

Enjoy this sweet-and-savory spread with crackers or crudités—or straight from the spoon.

  • Serves

    Makes 2½ cups

  • Cook

    45 minutes

By Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson

Published on July 31, 2024

According to Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the co-authors of the cookbook Kismet and the chefs behind the Los Angeles restaurants Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie, “tahini is life,” a sauce they love to spoon onto almost everything in their kitchens. When whipped with a bit of water, garlic, and lemon juice, the sesame condiment’s texture transforms into a lush, creamy sauce, and when chilled, thickens to the consistency of an irresistible dip. In this recipe, Kramer and Hymanson top their classic tahini dip with gently spiced honeyed kumquats, offering a citrusy sweetness that complements the tahini’s subtle saltiness. 

Kumquats, which resemble tiny oranges, can be found in many Asian grocery stores. You can also use mandarin orange or grapefruit segments as a substitute, but wait to add them until the syrup has reduced.

Adapted from Kismet: Bright, Fresh, and Vegetable-Loving Recipes © 2024 by Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Chris Bernabeo. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group.

Featured in “This New Cookbook Proves California Cuisine is Impossible to Pin Down” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

For the tahini dip:

  • 1 cup tahini, stirred well
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt

For the honeyed kumquats:

  • 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
  • 1 cup kumquats, thinly sliced into rounds and seeded
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • ⅛ tsp. ground cardamom
  • Pinch kosher salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon orange blossom water

Instructions

Step 1

Make the tahini dip: In a medium bowl, stir together the tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Slowly add ⅔ cup of water while whisking continuously until the mixture is completely smooth and lightly aerated, about 5 minutes. Add more water if needed, 1 tablespoon at a time. (You will have about 2 cups of dip. It can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.)

Step 2

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 300°F.

Step 3

Make the honeyed kumquats: Spread the sesame seeds on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until golden and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Step 4

Meanwhile, to a small pot over low heat, add the kumquats, honey, vinegar, cardamom, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced to the consistency of a thin maple syrup, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the orange blossom water and toasted sesame seeds, then set aside to cool to room temperature. (The topping can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.)

Step 5

Transfer the tahini dip to a serving bowl, spoon the honeyed kumquats on top, and serve.

