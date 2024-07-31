Whipped Tahini Dip with Honeyed Kumquats

Make the tahini dip: In a medium bowl, stir together the tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Slowly add ⅔ cup of water while whisking continuously until the mixture is completely smooth and lightly aerated, about 5 minutes. Add more water if needed, 1 tablespoon at a time. (You will have about 2 cups of dip. It can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.)

Make the honeyed kumquats: Spread the sesame seeds on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until golden and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.

