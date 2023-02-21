Recipes
Cantonese White Cut Chicken with Ginger-Scallion Sauce
This boiled bird is anything but bland.
- Serves
4
- Cook
35 minutes
This comforting white cut chicken recipe comes from my Chinese grandmother’s spiral-bound notebook. Save the cooking liquid for another use—I like to boil it with carrots, celery, onion, and parsley to make a flavorful broth. Any leftover chicken is wonderful over rice, in salads, or turned into tacos or chicken salad.
Featured in: "In Defense of Boiled Chicken."
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- 2 Tbsp. fennel seeds
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 1½ tsp. sugar
- 5 whole cloves
- 2 star anise pods
- 1 chicken (4 lb.), cut into 8 pieces, breasts left bone in
For the sauce:
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. thinly sliced fresh red chile (optional)
- 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Make the chicken: To a large pot set over high heat, add 8 cups of water, the fennel seeds, salt, sugar, cloves, and star anise and bring to a boil. Add the chicken (covering with more water if needed to fully submerge the pieces) and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a strong simmer and cook until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165ºF and the chicken is fully cooked, 10–12 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water.
Step 2
Using tongs, transfer the chicken to the ice water (discarding the aromatics) and set aside until cool, about 10 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, make the sauce: In a serving bowl, whisk together the vegetable oil, ginger, salt, sesame oil, chile, and scallions.
Step 4
To serve, cut the chicken breasts off the bone into 1-inch slices. Transfer to a platter along with the remaining chicken pieces. Sprinkle with scallions and accompany with the sauce. (White cut chicken may be served cold or at room temperature.)