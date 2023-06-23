Recipes

Yogurt and Chips

This Iranian comfort food creates craveable contrast in textures with creamy yogurt and salty, crunchy potato chips.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    5 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MURRAY HALL; FOOD STYLING BY JESSIE YUCHEN

By Homa Dashtaki

Published on June 23, 2023

It’s always Snacky Hour somewhere, at least according to snack-obsessed SAVEUR senior editor Ellen Fort. Follow along as she discovers the best bites that fall outside the confines of breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Savory, salty, spicy, sweet, sour: everything’s fair game during Snacky Hour.

Salty, crunchy potato chips are absolutely drenched with yogurt in this Iranian snack that couldn’t be easier to make. Homa Dashtaki, author of Yogurt and Whey: Recipes of an Iranian Immigrant Life and founder of Brooklyn-based yogurt company White Moustache, calls it “indecently delicious,” suggesting that it's equally at home served as an appetizer at a dinner party as it is consumed in front of the TV. This yogurt and chips recipe calls for a seasoned yogurt called Maast-O-Moosir, served at room temperature, but plain yogurt is also delicious (and even easier). Dashtaki recommends opting for a plain, unstrained yogurt rather than a thick Greek-style yogurt—to ensure maximum coating on the chips. Adjust the amount of Aleppo pepper powder and salt to taste. I like to add a splash of good olive oil at the end for good measure.—Ellen Fort

Ingredients

  • 4 cups plain yogurt (see headnote), plus more for serving
  • 1 ½ tsp. Aleppo pepper powder
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. za’atar
  • 1 8-oz. bag potato chips
  • Extra virgin olive oil, to taste

Instructions

Step 1

 In a medium bowl, stir together the labneh and Aleppo pepper powder, then stir in the salt and za’atar.

Step 2

To another medium bowl, add the chips. Pour the seasoned yogurt over the chips to completely coat them. Drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

