Whether you’re looking for a way to increase your fruit and vegetable intake or just trying to find a new grab-and-go meal option, it’s a good idea to have a juicer handy. And, with the amount of juicing machines out there that are budget-friendly and don’t sacrifice power for price, you can juice the day away easily. For less than $100, you can purchase an amazing juicer that guarantees good results. We should know—we tested all of them! Read on to view our top picks.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Breville Juice Fountain Compact

Power: 700 watts | Capacity: 25 ounce juice jug | Weight: 10 pounds

Pros Several settings for the best blend

Juices quickly

Easy clean-up Cons Loud

Why we chose it: A small but mighty machine that separates froth, allowing for the most juice possible from your fruits and vegetables.

There is a reason why this Breville juicer was the best overall. Though smaller in size, the whole feed fruit chute allows for little prep—no slicing or dicing into smaller pieces to ensure a smooth finish. It has two different speeds as well, allowing fruits and vegetables to be juiced at the speed that gives the best results. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and easy to clean The froth separator is also a great addition, and unique to this particular model.

Best Budget: Mueller Juicer Ultra Power

Power: 700 Watts | Capacity: 34 fluid ounces | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Pros Lots of safety features

Easy clean-up

Extra large feed chute

High-powered Cons Inconsistent texture

Grinding basket difficult to remove

Some pulp escapes to the surrounding countertop

Why we chose it: A beautiful, powerful machine that includes several key features.

If you’re looking for a juicer that’s going to be powerful and look great on the counter, this one is it. The sleek, stainless steel design is eye-catching and includes several safety designs, like a handle lock. The extra-large feed chute is particularly useful, as it cuts down on prep time. However, even when using the same settings and same ingredients, the texture of the juice was a bit inconsistent, although not enough to be bothersome. Some of the pulp, though, tends to find its way out of the machine and onto the countertops.

Best Single Serve: Dash Deluxe Juicer

Capacity: One liter | Weight: 3.4 Pounds | Power: 130 Watts

Pros Sorbet attachment

Compact

Powerful motor Cons Small capacity

Small chute

Hand wash only

Why we chose it: If you live in an apartment or are short on storage space, you can’t beat the footprint of this compact machine.

If you’re looking to make small batches (or one drink at a time), the Dash Deluxe Juicer is perfect for you. It’s compact, which is perfect for small space living and makes it easy to store. However, while this juicer does have a powerful motor, it only has one speed and the chute is a bit smaller than others at the same price point, which requires some extra prep work. This is also not dishwasher safe, so hand washing is necessary. One fun perk? It has a sorbet attachment for fresh desserts, too.

Best Easy Clean Up: Orfeld Juicer Machine

Weight: 9.37 pounds | Power: 150 watts | Capacity: 24 ounces

Pros Dishwasher safe

Easy to disassemble/reassemble

Doesn’t drip Cons Heavy

Texture isn’t always smooth

Why we chose it: Mess-free and aesthetically pleasing, the Orfeld Juicer prevents drips and can go right in the dishwasher.

This slow masticating juicer has a stunning mid-century modern design. It’s very easy to take apart for cleaning and has great anti-drip features so you won’t find yourself crying over spilled juice. While this is a great option, it works better on smaller, softer fruits and vegetables rather than those that are a bit hard. The texture of the juice isn’t always completely smooth and has a slight chunkiness to it when those harder food items, like apples or carrots, are used. This juicer did get a lot of the juice out of the fruits and vegetables that were used, though, which is definitely a bonus.

Best Texture: Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

Weight: 9.75 pounds | Power: 800 watts | Capacity: Not listed

Pros Consistent juice

Large chute

Large pulp bin Cons Hard to take apart for cleaning

One setting

Why we chose it: For smooth juice every single time, you can’t beat this Hamilton Beach model.

There is a lot to love about this juicer. First, its motor is super powerful and makes quick work of even the toughest fruits. The chute is pleasantly large and it has a large pulp bin, so you can make a few batches without having to empty it. Out of all the juicers, this one made the best juice consistently. However, it is a bit more work to disassemble and clean and doesn’t have multiple blending options. It’s also a bit on the heavier side, so it can be difficult to stow away and take out.

Best Quiet: Cuisinart Compact Juice Extractor

Weight: 10 pounds | Power: Not available | Capacity: 16 ounces

Pros Easy to operate

Quiet

Compact Cons Doesn’t have multiple settings

Small feed chute

Why we chose it: Juicers can be quite loud and disruptive, but the Cuisinart Compact Juice Extractor is the least noisy of the bunch.

The quietest juicer tested, the Cuisinart Compact Juice Extractor gets the job done fast and well. While it does require some prep work, as the juicer doesn’t have the largest of feed chutes, it does make really smooth, pleasant juice—even after multiple uses. It was also one of the easier juicers to take apart and clean, too. It only makes 16 ounces of juice, though, so if you’re juicing for a family then it’s multi-batch. The adjustable flow spout, which is great for preventing drips, is the hero of this product.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Juicer Under $100

Settings

Juicers can contain several settings for speed, types of produce, and additional options like smoothies or sorbets. Softer fruits and leafy vegetables may provide the best results at a lower speed, while denser and harder produce may require a higher speed. However, multiple settings aren’t a necessity for juicing. But, if you prefer customization and precise results, it’s a feature to keep in mind when shopping for a juicer.

Size

If you’re juicing for more than one person, look for an option that can provide at least 16 ounces of juice in one batch—enough for two glasses. Otherwise, prepare to spend time making multiple batches of juice, and cleaning out the pulp containers in between.

FAQs

It’s no secret that the juicer market is flooded, which makes it hard to pick just the right juicer for the job. That’s why we turned to the experts Jimmy Hines, co-owner, Cookshop Plus West Hartford based in Hartford, CT; Hannah Gregory, chef, food writer and contestant on UK’s “MasterChef”; and Lisa Brooks, owner, Heart + Soul Private Chef Services and Mattie’s Front Porch in Charlotte, NC, to get their take on the best ways to use, clean, and store your juicer.

What Can I Juice?

To be honest, you can put just about any fruit or vegetable in a juicer. But will it make a substantial juice? “The simple rule is that some produce can’t be juiced simply because you won’t be able to extract juice from it very well, such as berries and bananas,” Hines says. “However, berries, bananas and other small additions are great for smoothies where you are adding additional liquid.” To that end, he recommends the following list of produce options to juice:

• Cucumbers

• Sweet Potatoes

• Celery

• Apples

• Carrots

• Beets

• Wheatgrass

• Spinach

• Ginger

• Parsley

• Cilantro

• Turmeric

• Fennel

• Lime or Lemon

What are some best practices for juicing?

According to Brooks, one of the best things you can do when juicing is take the time to remove the peels and skins – especially when juicing citrus. “Some people make the mistake of juicing citrus with the skin on,” she says. “This will create a very bitter flavor from the pith of the fruit. Citrus fruits need to be peeled before being placed in the juicer.”

How should I clean my juicer?

When it comes to cleaning, Gregory explains that even the most expensive of kitchen tools won’t clean it as well as something that comes from another room in the house—the bathroom. “It all comes down to an old toothbrush and warm soapy water,” she says. “That’s the best way to clean all of those little parts. And, don’t forget to save your pulp for compost!”

However, adds Hines, cleaning up right away is really what’s going to save your investment in the end. “Avoid the overwhelming urge after making your morning juice to leave it until you get home,” he says. “Everything will dry up and make it so much more difficult to clean. Once you have used it, disassemble and rinse all the components.”Hines notes that if the manufacturer’s instructions indicate, pop all the dishwasher safe pieces in the dishwasher and let it do the hard work. “The combination of heat and soap will ensure your juicer gets nice and clean, ready for its next workout,” he says.

Final Thoughts

The best juicers are powerful, easy to use, and easy to clean. For those reasons, we recommend the Breville Juice Fountain Compact, which meets all of the criteria and offers extra features, including speed settings and a froth separator.

Methodology

When selecting juicers less than $100 to test, we looked at popular options from both big names and smaller brands, reading reviews and searching several websites to find the juicers that home cooks are most interested in. For all of the machines, we used Breville’s Green Smoothie Blast recipe to ensure consistency when testing. While using, we took note of precision dials, speeds and other features that would change the results. Each machine was tested a minimum of twice. We also consulted several experts about best practices and care for your juicer, including Jimmy Hines, co-owner, Cookshop Plus West Hartford based in Hartford, CT; Hannah Gregory, chef, food writer and contestant on UK’s “MasterChef”; and Lisa Brooks, owner, Heart + Soul Private Chef Services and Mattie’s Front Porch in Charlotte, NC.