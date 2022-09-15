Why go pick up a bottle of wine when you can use a wine delivery service? If you’re an oenophile, then you’ll appreciate the chance to try different wines that have been rated and tested before you even take your first sip. With a wine delivery service, you can order wine as often as you want—either as a one-time purchase or as a subscription.

We’ve compiled a list of the best wine delivery services that any wine lover will appreciate. You can buy them as a subscription or a one-time gift. Either way, there are different price points, types of wines, and lengths of services depending on your preference. From white and red to dessert and rosé, these are the best wine delivery services.

Our Top Picks

Subscription or a la carte: both options are available | Types of Wine Available: red, white, rosé, sparkling, and dessert (a slew of spirits are also available) | Subscription cancellable: yes

Pros Affordable; based around your budget

Expert advice with a wine expert

Tons of gifting options

Don’t need to be a member Cons There are so many options—if you’re not a wine expert, you’ll definitely want to use the live chat!

No global shipping

Why we chose it: Recommended by a sommelier, Wine.com allows you to easily buy great wines for any occasion, join their subscription service, or send a gift to a loved one.

Natalie Pelletier, an L.A.-based sommelier and beverage director for Bodega Los Alamos, likes Wine.com because it allows you to ship wine for friends and family who live across the country. “They have it all figured out,” she says. “I can ship Avaline White, my favorite crisp, crowd-pleasing summertime white to them, and even include some smaller production Sicilian wines in the order, so they can try something different and new. Whatever region or style, it’s a one-stop shop that makes shipping fast, quick and easy. My go-tos are Avaline Rosé because it’s always a hit with my friends in the summer, or I go with Field Recordings Pet-Nat Rosé if I want to send bubbles,” she says.

Wine.com is not primarily a subscription-based service; it’s a go-to wine delivery for any occasion. Their subscription service is called Picked, where you receive six handpicked bottles of wine based on your preferences and budget, accompanied by expert advice from your personal sommelier.

Best Budget: Winc

Subscription or a la carte: monthly subscription and members-only virtual a la carte store | Types of Wine Available: red, white, rosé, sparkling, vegan | Subscription cancellable: yes

Pros Affordable

Gifting options

Tailored experience Cons Credit system is a bit confusing

Poor customer service

Why we chose it: One of the top search results, Winc is an approachable, affordable wine delivery service that allows you to customize your experience.

Winc is one of the first wine service options to pop up on search results in Google. Is the hype as real as its advertising?

When you log onto the website, you’ll immediately be greeted with a landing page that leads you to a quiz. It asks you if you like red or white wine (or both), what kind of flavors you like (citrus? cranberries? tomato leaf?), what regions are you interested in buying wines from (France? Argentina? Spain?). Winc tries to recommend wines with similar flavor profiles from regions that you enjoy. From there, they send you an email straight to your inbox. You can choose from their suggestions or checkout with your wines of choice. You can view details of the wines they’ve chosen for you, including reviews, tasting notes, and the region the wine hails from. New members get four bottles for $29.95 and shipping is free.

Each month on the 8th, you’ll be charged $59.95 for credits that can be used on the wines of your choice. You’ll get 60 credits each month to choose exclusive wines at members-only prices. Shipping is always included on orders of $50 or more. You can skip a charge any month and rollover your credits for another month.

Best Eco-Friendly: Orange Glou

Subscription or a la carte: both are available | Types of Wine Available: Sparkling orange wine, still orange wine | Subscription cancellable: yes

Pros Eco-friendly

Health-conscious

Pretty packaging for a gift delivery Cons Not as affordable as other services

No red or white wine options

They don’t ship to Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Hawaii, South Dakota, Oklahoma, or Utah

They only ship in bottles of three

Why we chose it: Not only are Orange Glou’s bottles gorgeous, but also their wines are natural, organic, and biodynamic.

As one of “America’s Top Sommeliers,” according to Forbes, Doreen Winkler’s curated selection of orange wines knows a thing or two about natural wines. With Orange Glou, you can expect to receive orange wines from across the globe straight to your doorstep.

There are three subscription types including:

Three bottles for $105/monthly

Six bottles for $195/monthly

Twelve bottles for $385 monthly

Every box includes a bottle of sparkling orange wine and various still orange wines from all over the world. If you’re not a member of their club, you can still purchase bottles online from their website. Their online bottle shop has a small curated selection. They also offer gifting options and tasting events online or at their store on the Lower East Side in Manhattan.

Their wine is known for being natural, which has no additives of any kind. “It uses no chemical growing or plowing solutions, only the ripe grapes are handpicked, there are very low to no added sulfites, and only indigenous yeasts are used,” their website says. Orange wine is enjoying a resurgence of sorts now, as the wine actually dates back thousands of years. It was originally made in the country of Georgia, but over the last few decades, it has become trendy in America and parts of Europe. It’s made from white grapes that macerate in the skins.

Best Women-Owned: Lady of the Sunshine Wines

Subscription or a la carte: both are available | Types of Wine Available: select seasonal wines | Subscription cancellable: yes, but if you cancel prior to receiving at least two shipments, you will have to pay a $50 cancellation fee.

Pros Women-owned (rare in the wine industry)

Seasonal

Natural

Eco-friendly Cons Only twice a year subscription

Wine shop delivery is dependent on harvest and weather

Why we chose it: Lady of the Sunshine stands out for being women-owned, selective, and eco-friendly.

Run by Gina Giugni, a second-generation biodynamic farmer and winemaker in California, Lady of the Sunshine celebrates the earth, women-owned business, and wine. What’s not to love about this wine delivery service? Instead of going to your local liquor store or typing in “wine shop near me,” when you feel like splurging on a big bottle of red, you’ll get six bottles twice a year starting at $150. These wines are perfect for intimate settings and special occasions.

“Lady of the Sunshine wines are seasonal, just like your favorite produce, as new wines are released each spring and fall cycle. Wine club members have first access to new wines and fun projects, and enjoy shipping perks and a tasty discount,” their website says. Gina’s wines are farmed by herself, her father, or her friends, so you know everything is made with love and sustainability top of mind.

Best Frequency: Mysa

Subscription or a la carte: both are available | Types of Wine Available: red, white, orange, rosé, and sparkling | Subscription cancellable: yes

Pros Natural wines

Choose your delivery frequency

Family-owned

Sourced from small producers/artisans Cons Not as affordable as other services

Free shipping only on orders $100 or more

Wines are selected by sommeliers and not based on preferences

Why we chose it: Mysa’s wines are natural, sourced from small producers around the world, and allow you to determine your own delivery frequency.

Starting at $84.95 per month, Mysa delivers three bottles to your door every month, two months, or three months. That’s right—you can choose the frequency of your deliveries! If you’re more of an infrequent wine drinker, choosing every other month could be the better option for you, while still allowing you to get in on the fun. Best of all, Mysa only works with small producers who make up to 5,000 cases a year.

What’s the difference between Mysa’s wine subscription service and a wine store? Mysa includes personalized information on the producer, recorded video tastings, notes on the wine, serving suggestions, and food pairing ideas. Plus, their family-owned team prides itself on having the best customer service. “We read and respond to every message we get,” their website claims. Additionally, their wine shop includes all details you need to know about the artisan and their wine.

Things to Consider Before Using a Wine Delivery Service

Shipping Time

If you’re gifting someone or are ordering something for a party, then your wine delivery is likely time sensitive. It’s important to look into the shipping time if you want something delivered during a certain timeframe. For example, some services (especially smaller online shops) only deliver seasonally. “Some wine businesses only ship twice a year. Despite our current culture of instant gratification, waiting a few months for wine is actually pretty standard,” Winefolly.com explains. So if you’re needing wine in a certain amount of time, make sure you know when the delivery is expected to arrive.

State Shipping Laws

Only 14 states legally allow people to ship wine from retailers in other states. “Alaska, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming: Those are the only 14 states (plus D.C.) that allow wine to be shipped to consumers from out-of-state retailers,” according to Food and Wine.

FAQs

Do I need to be home to sign for the delivery?

Wine delivery services require a signature upon delivery from someone who’s 21 or older. It’s the law. You’ll want to be sure to track your shipment, so you know to be home during that time frame. As well, some wine delivery services allow you to schedule to pick up your box at a FedEx Office location for free.

What’s the difference between a wine delivery service and a wine subscription?

Many wine delivery services offer a “wine club” subscription, and many wine subscriptions offer online bottle shops. But the difference between the two is the frequency and quantity of wine. Wine subscriptions typically include a monthly fee with a choice of a few selected wines, while delivery services can be a one-time purchase.

What are the benefits of ordering my wine through a delivery service versus going to the store?

Delivery services often have unique and varied selections that you might not find in your local wine shop. It can also be a great way to send a gift to a friend or family member in another state. Also, if you want to buy wine in bulk for a party or special occasion, it’s so much easier to have a delivery service ship them to you instead of lugging dozens of wine boxes to your car. Sometimes you’ll even get discounts and special offers online, too!

Final Thoughts

Wine delivery services can help you save time and money, and give you the opportunity to try quality wines from a greater selection of producers and regions. It can be a great way to learn more about wine or treat yourself or someone you love.

Methodology

We reviewed multiple wine delivery services based on online reviews and recommendations. We took into consideration shipment costs, shipment time frames, small and big producers, eco-friendliness, design, cost, customer service reputation, discounts, and if subscriptions were offered, among other factors.