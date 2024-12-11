Pain D’Epices Éclairs with St. Saviour Cheese

Pain D’Epices Éclairs with St. Saviour CheeseSpiced choux pastry is piped with a creamy camembert filling in this showstopping sweet-and-savory dessert.

For SAVEUR’s Fall/Winter issue launch party in Madison, Wisconsin, local chef-restaurateurs Joe and Shaina Papach of the Harvey House brought these dreamy, bite-size éclairs to share and, from the first bite, we knew we needed the recipe. The spiced choux pastry is piped with a sweet camembert cream filling (look for Wisconsin’s own Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery St. Saviour camembert), then slicked with toasted honey and white chocolate ganache. A sprinkling of salty chopped nuts lends the sweet and rich pastry a welcome salty crunch.

The classic French spice blend quatre-épices can be found in well-stocked spice shops and supermarkets—or you can make it at home using ordinary pantry staples. Xanthan gum will help keep the camembert cream creamy and emulsified; look for it in the baking aisle of your local grocery store or order it online.

Featured in: It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

  • Makes

    50–60 éclairs

  • Time

    2 hours

Ingredients

For the choux pastry:

  • ¾ cup plus 1 Tbsp. (100 g) whole milk
  • 7 Tbsp. (100 g) unsalted butter
  • 1½ tsp. (5 g) kosher salt
  • 1¼ cups (150 g) bread flour
  • 4 large eggs
  • 3 Tbsp. quatre-épices

For the camembert cream:

  • 2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. (381 g) vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup plus 3 Tbsp. (137 g) crème fraîche, divided
  • ⅛ tsp. (.6 g) xanthan gum
  • One 8-oz. wheel Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery St. Saviour camembert cheese, cut or broken into small pieces
  • Kosher salt

For the toasted honey and white chocolate ganache:

  • Two 4.4-oz. bars (250 g) white chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. (200 g) heavy cream
  • 1 tsp. (2 g) kosher salt
  • 6 Tbsp. (125 g) honey
  • 2 tsp. (10 g) cold unsalted butter
  • Flaky salt, for garnish
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. finely grated lemon zest, for garnish
  • 1 cup finely chopped mixed nuts, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

Make the choux pastry: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment.

Step 2

In a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring the milk, butter, kosher salt, and ⅔ cup water to a boil. Using a wooden spoon or stiff silicone spatula, gradually add the flour and stir to work into a paste. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring continuously, until a film forms on the bottom of the pot and the dough forms a ball, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 3

To a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, transfer the dough and mix on low speed until cooled slightly, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing until each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next, 1–2 minutes. Stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Mix in the quatre-épices until combined.

Step 4

Transfer the choux pastry to a piping bag fitted with ⅜-inch plain metal tip. Onto the lined baking sheets, pipe 1½-inch lengths of pastry in rows, leaving at least ½ inch between each. With a wet finger, smooth any uneven ends left from the piping tip.

Step 5

Bake for 5 minutes, then turn the oven temperature to 350°F and continue baking until the éclairs are golden brown and puffed, 15–20 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. 

Step 6

Make the camembert cream: To a small pot, add the oil and turn the heat to low. To a food processor, add the eggs. When the oil temperature reaches 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, turn on the food processor and slowly stream in the oil until the mixture is the consistency of mayonnaise. Stop and scrape down the sides with a spatula. Add half of the crème fraîche and the xanthan gum and process until incorporated. Add the remaining crème fraîche and process to combine. Add the camembert and process until fully smooth and incorporated, about 2 minutes. Season to taste with kosher salt, then transfer to a piping bag fitted with a thin tip and set aside at room temperature.

Step 7

Make the toasted honey and white chocolate ganache: To a medium heatproof bowl, add the white chocolate. In a small pot over medium-low heat, stir together the cream and kosher salt and bring just to a simmer. Meanwhile, in a deep pot over high heat, cook the honey, stirring occasionally, until it turns a dark caramel color, 5–7 minutes. Add the hot cream mixture to the honey slowly (it will foam and bubble), stir well to incorporate, then immediately pour the honey caramel over the white chocolate. Set aside to allow the chocolate to melt for a minute or two, then whisk well until smooth and fully combined. Whisk in the butter until fully incorporated, then set the ganache aside until cooled and thickened slightly, 20–25 minutes.

Step 8

To assemble: Using the wide end of a chopstick, poke holes in both ends of the éclairs, then pipe the cream into both ends. Dip the tops of the éclairs in the ganache, garnish with flaky salt, lemon zest, and nuts (if desired), then set aside at room temperature until set. Serve at room temperature.
