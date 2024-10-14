Drinks

Start of Summer

Earthy rhum agricole meets fruity baijiu in this boozy, citrusy slushie.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Summer Cocktail
PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Garrett Marks

Published on October 14, 2024

This frosty baijiu-based cocktail recipe is adapted from a drink created by Garrett Marks, bar director at San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Mister Jiu’s, for Moongate Lounge, the cocktail joint upstairs from the eatery. It incorporates earthy, herbaceous rhum agricole, which contrasts nicely with the tropical notes in strong-aroma baijiu (Marks recommend Ming River), maraschino liqueur for sweetness, and a splash of fresh orange and lime juice to balance everything out. While Marks served the Start of Summer over crushed ice in the past, he recently began making the concoction in Moongate Lounge’s slushie machine to great success—we love it either way.

Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. orange juice
  • 1 oz. rhum agricole
  • ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. strong-aroma baijiu
  • ½ oz. simple syrup
  • ¼ oz. maraschino liqueur
  • Mint sprig, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a blender, add ½ cup of ice cubes and pulse on low speed until slightly crushed. Add the orange juice, rhum agricole, lime juice, baijiu, simple syrup, and maraschino liqueur and blend on low, raising the speed and pausing to stir if necessary, until the mixture is smooth and slushy. Transfer to a chilled coupe or other cocktail glass, garnish with mint if desired, and serve immediately.

Keep Reading

Red Sorghum Cocktail

9 Baijiu Cocktail Recipes You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

By MEGAN ZHANG
Shacha Lamb Noodles

Stir-Fried Shacha Lamb Noodles

By JESSIE YUCHEN
The Last Emperor Cocktail

The Last Emperor

By HAORAN CHEN
Perpetual Motion Cocktail

Perpetual Motion

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Baijiu Chuhai

Baijiu Chuhai

By LILY WANG AND JOE BRIGLIO
Baijiu Martini

Baijiu Martini

By TINA HEATH-SCHUTTENBERG
Vermouth and tonic

VB&T

By TINA HEATH-SCHUTTENBERG
Green Goblin Cocktail

Green Goblin

By MORGAN ROBISON
Radish

Little Radish

By ROBERT LAM-BURNS
Drinks

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe