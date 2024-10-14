Start of Summer
Earthy rhum agricole meets fruity baijiu in this boozy, citrusy slushie.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
This frosty baijiu-based cocktail recipe is adapted from a drink created by Garrett Marks, bar director at San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Mister Jiu’s, for Moongate Lounge, the cocktail joint upstairs from the eatery. It incorporates earthy, herbaceous rhum agricole, which contrasts nicely with the tropical notes in strong-aroma baijiu (Marks recommend Ming River), maraschino liqueur for sweetness, and a splash of fresh orange and lime juice to balance everything out. While Marks served the Start of Summer over crushed ice in the past, he recently began making the concoction in Moongate Lounge’s slushie machine to great success—we love it either way.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. orange juice
- 1 oz. rhum agricole
- ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
- ½ oz. strong-aroma baijiu
- ½ oz. simple syrup
- ¼ oz. maraschino liqueur
- Mint sprig, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
