Apricot jam lends a touch of sweetness, acidity, and sheen in this riff on a classic General Tso’s chicken, a dish with Hunanese and Taiwanese roots which has become a Chinese American takeout favorite. Dried Tianjin chiles (also known as Tien Tsin) can be found in many Asian markets, or online.

Equipment