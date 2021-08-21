This tangy relish from Nova Scotia native Florence Jackson makes use of shoulder-season produce. Serve it alongside meat and fish dishes to add a bright note of sweetness. While chow chow can be used immediately, consider making it ahead or canning a few jars as its flavor improves with time. If you still have tomatoes left from the harvest, be sure to check out all of our tomato recipes.

Featured in: “The Underexplored Roots of Black Cooking in Nova Scotia.”

What You Will Need