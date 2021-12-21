Most commonly referred to as the “marplatense,” even industrial brands dip each and every alfajor glaseado in bowls of fluffy meringue by hand. Cristina Collaci is the matriarch of Trufles, a family-run alfajor factory that has been one of Mar del Plata’s most recognizable brands for the last sixty years. This recipe is an adaptation from Trufles’ original version and it swaps out the traditional firm cookie wafer for a soft and eggy cake, which absorbs the sugary meringue and only gets lusher as the days go by—if you can resist not eating them all immediately.

Featured in: “On Argentina’s North Atlantic Coast, a City Obsessed with Sugar and Nostalgia.”