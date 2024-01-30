Aloo Bhorta (Spiced Potato Mash)

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In her new cookbook Made in Bangladesh, Dina Begum calls bhorta “the quintessential soul food of Bangladeshi cuisine.” The canon of bhortas is vast, and includes hundreds of varieties enjoyed everywhere from rural dinner tables to the country’s finest restaurants. This recipe for potato (aloo) bhorta, adapted from Begum’s book, is one of the most familiar and tastiest versions, mashing boiled potatoes with smoked fried chiles, sauteed onions, and pungent mustard oil. It can be served on its own with rice (a carb-on-carb delight) or as part of a larger bhorta-focused feast.

A note on ingredients: The chiles used in bhortas are typically dried red Indian chiles, fresh green chiles (sometimes called Thai or finger chiles), or a combination of the two. Use gloves to protect your hands when mixing chiles into bhortas. Mustard oil is an important element of many Bangladeshi and Indian recipes, and can be found online. (If unavailable, Begum recommends combining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon English mustard.)

Excerpted with permission from Made in Bangladesh by Dina Begum, published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, November 2023.